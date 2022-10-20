6 Former WWE Superstars who are open to making a return 

Since Triple H took creative control of WWE a few months ago, several released stars have made their returns to the company.

The management change has seemingly opened the door for many renowned names to note that they would be happy to return to the promotion under the right circumstances.

The following list looks at just six former WWE Superstars who are open to making a comeback.

#6/5. The Bollywood Boys

The Singh Brothers are best remembered as Jinder Mahal's backup while the latter was WWE Champion. They were later moved to the 205 Live brand and competed for the 24/7 Championship. The duo was eventually released in June 2021 but has continued to work hard in the gym. Alongside several other current stars, they even recently appeared on AEW Dark.

The two are now in fantastic shape and could be pushed under Triple H if he can find a way to insert them into his stacked roster. The tandem recently tweeted to note that they feel they would be an asset to any promotion's roster.

#4. Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE Champion who has already had two stints in the company. His latest tenure ended back in 2016, but it appears that the former star is open to making his return if the opportunity arises.

Del Rio has detailed different ways he could make his return as part of the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble in a recent interview with Sportskeeda. He even set his sights on Finn Balor.

"There are many wrestlers out there right now in the scene that are already the face of the company. I never had the opportunity to wrestle against Finn Balor. He's one of the best in the business. When he was coming in, I was going out. So we talked, but we didn't have the opportunity to become friends. There was always a lot of respect between us, even though we never really met before WWE. He is now one of the greatest stars in the company and in the world and I would love to wrestle against him. That would be a hell of a match," said Del Rio.

#3. Chris Masters

Chris Masters was released from WWE more than a decade ago. However, it appears that the desire to make his return to the company has remained at the forefront of his mind ever since.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Masters revealed that the recent Rumble returns of Carlito and MVP have awakened his desire to push for another WWE comeback.

“In terms of a comeback, all I can say is the desire is always there a little bit because this is what I love to do, and I still do it. Even when as far as last year, as long as I’ve been outside of WWE, I’ve never pushed to come back and it’s just because I didn’t look at it like an option after the second time. After the first time, sure. But after the second time, it’s like I gotta move on. I still wanna wrestle, but it’s just not gonna be on television with WWE and that’s okay."

He added:

"I can do other things in the business as time goes on. But this last year at the Royal Rumble was the first time and shoot, it’s been well over 10 years. I’ve seen MVP come back, I’ve seen Shelton come back, I’ve seen Carlito come back. I kind of felt like, shoot, you know, it’s been 10 years. It feels like a good time. It’s been so long, it’s like who else can they bring back that would be a bigger surprise at this point out of at least those guys that have been gone, and I just kind of felt like it was me," via Fightful.

#2. Juice Robinson

Chief @AllEliteChief If you’re unfamiliar with Juice Robinson’s recent work I think you should watch this If you’re unfamiliar with Juice Robinson’s recent work I think you should watch this 😭 https://t.co/Uikb0phFqo

WWE fans will remember current NJPW star Juice Robinson as CJ Parker in NXT, a position he filled for several months before requesting his release from the company. Robinson has been successful outside of WWE and recently married AEW star Toni Storm.

Despite his success, the star recently refused to close the door on a potential return to his former company while talking to Inside The Ropes.

"You know what they say in wrestling, 'never say never, hahaha,'" Robinson said. "But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say (...) I don't even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn't really work, no problem."

#1. Buddy Matthews/Murphy

Buddy Murphy was once a popular star in WWE, but following his release, he made his way over to AEW, where he is now known as Buddy Matthews. It's become well-known that Matthews is in a relationship with current star Rhea Ripley, which could be why he wishes to make his return to his former company.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer last month, Matthews is seemingly interested in making a comeback.

“He was on a show in Rhode Island last night and said that he needed to step away and recalibrate and he even mentioned Malakai Black. It was very similar wording to what Malakai Black said when he did that independent show a week or two ago. It’s the same situation. How it’s being handled [and] what’s gonna happen is up in the air. But he’s gone for now (…) Obviously, like Malakai Black, they both wanted to leave and they want to go to WWE. They’re both under long-term contracts and we’ll see how this plays out,” via InsideTheRopes.

It will be interesting to see if any of these names potentially return to the Stamford-based company in the coming months.

