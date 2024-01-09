6 ft 5 in star to get revenge over Seth Rollins after nearly 12 years? Exploring their shared past

Seth Rollins is set for a huge match on WWE RAW next week. The Visionary will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal. Could the current champion be toppled by the 6 ft 5 in star in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40?

Rollins won’t likely lose the match, but he could be viciously beaten down by The Modern Day Maharaja to set up a rematch at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Visionary is currently without an opponent for the upcoming premium live event.

For those unaware, Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal go back a long way. They squared off against each other 12 years ago to determine the inaugural NXT Champion. Rollins defeated Mahal on the December 12, 2012, episode of NXT.

Mahal attacked Rollins from behind on WWE RAW this week. Prior to the assault, Mahal interrupted Rollins and cut a scathing promo on him. The Modern Day Maharaja demanded The Visionary to show him respect during their in-ring segment.

What kind of game plan the Monday Night Messiah will use against The Modern Day Maharaja remains to be seen. Fans can check out the match card for next week's episode of WWE RAW below:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jinder Mahal - World Heavyweight Championship match

DIY vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther returns

When was the last time Seth Rollins defended his title on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary's most recent title defense came up against Drew McIntyre on RAW: Day 1 last Monday.

Speaking of Drew McIntyre, The Scottish Warrior had a fiery promo exchange with CM Punk on RAW this week. Both men went back and forth on the mic. McIntyre declared himself as part of the 2024 Royal Rumble, and Punk said he would save him for last.

It remains to be seen if the two men will continue their feud past the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Do you think Jinder Mahal will dethrone Seth Rollins on RAW next week? Sound off in the comments section below!