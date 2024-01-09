4 Possible Elimination Chamber feuds teased on WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW may have teased several feuds for Elimination Chamber 2024. The Premium Live Event will emanate from Australia’s Optus Stadium on February 24.

This will be the company’s first major event in Australia since the Global Warning Tour in 2002. Fans who grew up during the Ruthless Aggression Era might remember the Triple Threat main event featuring Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Rock for the Undisputed Title.

Before we get ourselves surrounded by nostalgia, let’s take a look at the four possible Elimination Chamber feuds teased on WWE RAW:

#4. Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a gimmick match

Kofi Kingston (accidentally) injured Giovanni Vinci on WWE RAW last week. Michael Cole provided an update on the Imperium member’s medical condition this week. Cole said Vinci will be out of action for several weeks.

Vinci’s fellow team member Ludwig Kaiser squared off against Kingston in singles competition. Both men were counted out and proceeded to destroy each other. Kaiser got the upper hand. He ended up stomping Kingston’s head in the steel steps.

Expand Tweet

This could be a breakthrough feud for Kaiser if done right. Who knows, we may see him vs. Kofi in a brutal gimmick match next month at the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley in a Women’s World Title match

Nia Jax brutalized Rhea Ripley following her return to WWE RAW in September 2023. The Irresistible Force put both Rhea and Raquel Rodriguez out of commission with her assault. Nia, however, failed to beat Rhea for the Women’s World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

Expand Tweet

Both women came face to face on the show tonight. Rhea told Nia she better keep her name out of her mouth even if she manages to win the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble. The match might take place in Mami’s home country of Australia next month.

#2. DIY vs. The Judgment Day for the tag team titles

R-Truth asked Adam Pearce to book Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match against Finn Balor. The match took place on WWE RAW tonight. Ciampa won the match with a little assistance from fellow DIY member Johnny Gargano.

Expand Tweet

DIY will square off against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on the red brand. They might face Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the tag team titles at the 2024 Royal Rumble with a rematch at Elimination Chamber in February.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk could happen at Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW tonight with an in-ring promo. The Scottish Warrior talked about his loss to Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW: Day 1. He referenced CM Punk, and that led to the arrival of the Straight Edge Superstar.

Both men went back and forth on the mic. McIntyre said he’d enter the Royal Rumble, win it, and finally become the world champion in front of a live crowd. Punk capped off the segment by saying he’d eliminate the Scottish Warrior last in the Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

It is possible the two men could have a one-off match in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. If Punk delivers on his promise and ends up eliminating McIntyre last, then a match between the two superstars at Elimination Chamber could be a possibility.