Move to SmackDown, new alliance? 5 directions for Drew McIntyre after WWE RAW: Day 1

Drew McIntyre suffered another heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW: Day 1. The Scottish Warrior failed to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. He had previously failed to dethrone Rollins for his title at Crown Jewel 2023.

McIntyre took to X (formerly Twitter) after the loss to post his reaction. The 38-year-old star wrote nothing but ellipses on social media, causing fans to wonder what the RAW Superstar meant by his message.

Let’s take a look at five directions for Drew McIntyre after WWE RAW: Day 1.

#5. Drew McIntyre picks apart The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre temporarily formed an alliance with The Judgment Day in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former WWE Champion completed his heel turn by attacking Jey Uso. The brief union failed to give The Judgment Day their win in the Men’s WarGames match.

Tonight’s match saw Priest interfere in McIntyre’s match. The Archer of Infamy tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract but was stopped by a Claymore. McIntyre might go after The Judgment Day for the interference on WWE RAW: Day 1.

#4. Rampage against the RAW locker room

The RAW locker room turned their back on Drew McIntyre after he questioned Jey Uso’s arrival on Monday Night RAW. McIntyre spent a few weeks squaring off against Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso himself.

He might go on a rampage against the whole locker room following his loss at RAW: Day 1. It is possible McIntyre could pick fights with fellow members of the red brand. Who knows, we might see an even more violent version of the Scottish Psychopath.

#3. Three-way dance at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE has only confirmed one world title match for the Royal Rumble 2024 thus far. The winner of the Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton from SmackDown this Friday will get a shot at Roman Reigns's WWE Championship on January 27.

It is possible Triple H could book a three-way dance for the World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. Fans might see Seth Rollins defend his title against both Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming premium live event.

#2. Move to SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW under the 2023 WWE Draft event. The Scottish Warrior was involved in a program with Sheamus and Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship prior to the event. The Ring General defeated both men at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre can potentially negotiate a move to SmackDown following his loss on WWE RAW: Day 1. The former WWE Champion might get an enticing offer from General Manager Nick Aldis without repercussions and interferences.

#1. Alliance with Gallus

Gallus Boys are former tag team champions on NXT UK. Joe Coffey has challenged for the NXT UK Championship in the past. The trio made an impact upon their arrival in NXT in 2022. They have since feuded with some of the most popular names on the brand.

Ideally, McIntyre could travel to NXT after WWE RAW Day 1 to form an alliance with Gallus. The Scottish Warrior might even challenge for Ilja Dragunov’s NXT Championship during a potential stint on NXT in 2024.

