6 ft 8 in WWE star to make his debut as new Bloodline member and take out Seth Rollins? Potential explored

Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:27 GMT
Seth Rollins is set for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match in a couple of weeks [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins took out Roman Reigns with two vicious stomps after both men got eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match. During this week's episode of RAW, Michael Cole announced that The OTC would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

With Reigns out of action, there is a possibility that he sends a new Bloodline member, Hikuleo, to attack The Visionary and send a bold message. This could eventually lead to a few weeks of feud between the debutant and Rollins before the marquee match between the former Shield brothers is booked for a grand stage.

Wrestling legend Haku's son Hikuleo reportedly signed with the Stamford-based company a few months ago. However, the 6' 8" star has yet to make his television debut. While the reason for his absence from WWE TV despite having a contract is still unknown, he might be introduced as a secret hire from the OTC himself.

With Roman Reigns out of action for at least a few weeks, Hikuleo could come out and seek revenge from The Visionary to build a rivalry between Reigns and Rollins. While this would give some early losses to the young star, it would be a massive game changer and rebuild the Bloodline story with a plot twist.

Further, Rollins and Reigns could collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

WWE reportedly planning a triple-threat match involving Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 41

CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match this past weekend. After attacking Reigns, The Visionary traded blows with the Best in the World before security managed to keep them apart.

As per recent reports from PWInsider, WWE plans to book a triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While this match could become a box-office sensation, it would be unjust not to make it the main event of WrestleMania 41. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars and the match's future.

