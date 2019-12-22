6 Hard truths that pro wrestling fans need to accept

Christopher Scott Wagoner

Dec 22, 2019

There are many fans who despise Brock Lesnar and his part time schedule, but the Beast Incarnate is laughing all the way to the bank.

One of the great things about pro wrestling is that there's something for every fan's taste. If you're into technical wrestling, then promotions like New Japan and Ring of Honor will fulfill that hunger. On the other hand, if you love high flying action and brightly colored costumes, CMLL's Luchadores might be more your speed.

Some pro wrestling fans love hard hitting strong style, some prefer dramatic story telling and crazy angles. But we can all agree that tuning in to watch a bunch of alpha males and alpha females dance fight each other on television is a fun way to spend an evening.

While fans are often a diverse bunch, with equally diverse opinions, there are certain opinions which are batted around so much they begin to be regarded as facts. Then there are those facts which pro wrestling fans choose to ignore, or argue vehemently against.

But facts are still true even if you don't want to believe them. Pull up a stool and put on your big boy britches, because we're about to drop some truth bombs on you that might make you want to cry.

Here are six hard truths which pro wrestling fans need to accept.

#6 All Elite Wrestling is not going to put WWE out of business

The Butcher, the Blade, and the Bunny (Ally) on AEW Dynamite.

While we're excited and gratified that All Elite Wrestling exists at all, let alone has proven to be popular, that doesn't mean that you should start sounding the death knell for WWE just yet.

AEW just might be the future of sports entertainment, but for certain sure the WWE is its present. In terms of market share, storied history, and sheer exposure the WWE is light years ahead of AEW. To be fair, the WWE has a forty year head start on the promotion headed by Cody and the Young Bucks.

While AEW might eventually prove to be more dominant that the WWE in the pro wrestling marketplace, they won't put their competitor out of business. It would take a paradigm shift in the global landscape for the WWE to suddenly become unprofitable. One weekly show versus their enormous production machine isn't going to do the trick.

Sorry, but not sorry.

