6 heel and face turns that can happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Could Summerslam witness another earth-shattering character shift from another top performer?? John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event set the tone for everything that's happened since March of this year.Several big names will do battle at the first-ever two-night version of the annual summer PLE. CM Punk challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, while Cody Rhodes looks to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena.An injured star like Tama Tonga could return to pick a side in the war between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, but the exact nature of his injury hasn't been disclosed.Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton are also booked on the card. Will one of those top stars leave fans shocked? The next six heel or face turns could happen at SummerSlam 2025.#6. Bayley reverts to the woman who created Damage CTRL View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBayley has been angry with both Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria since returning after WrestleMania 41. Lynch attacked Bayley and took her spot at The Showcase of the Immortals, so that rage is understandable.Her anger with Lyra, however, feels a bit petty. She didn't know who attacked the former Hugger, and always held The Man in high regard. Bayley's frustrations with the entire situation have caused her to lash out at her one-time tag partner.Those frustrations could lead to something big before or at SummerSlam. She could take Lyra out and replace her at the PLE, or blindside Valkyria during the event to exact what she perceives as revenge.#5. Bianca Belair turns on the WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlamBianca Belair was healthy enough to be the special guest referee at Evolution in a match between Naomi and Jade Cargill. She still seemed torn between her two friends, but called the match down the middle.With Naomi cashing in on IYO SKY and moving to RAW, things are slowly changing on SmackDown. Cargill could leave SummerSlam as the WWE Women's Champion. Tiffany Stratton could as well.The EST would make a lasting impact if she attacked The Storm should she win the title. She could then reveal she was also part of Cargill's attack last November, since she and Naomi didn't do much work on their own to solve the case.#4. Drew McIntyre turns face at SummerSlamDrew McIntyre was often the hilarious necessary evil during SmackDown segments. He interrupted Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton during one of their latest back-patting segments after King of the Ring.His promos when feuding with CM Punk were gold, and his mic work has been among the best in WWE. Damian Priest couldn't hang with him in their feud. The Scottish Warrior was civil to Cody Rhodes but never attacked him.His pairing with Logan Paul provides an opportunity to turn McIntyre face. If John Cena retains at SummerSlam and stays a heel, the former WWE Champion would be a perfect foil. He was the only one to speak up when Cena put himself into the Elimination Chamber Match.Facing a celebrity like Jelly Roll in his only match means he'll probably lose. The Maverick could blame McIntyre for their potential loss, thus turning The Scottish Warrior face to feud with the social media star.#3. Rhea Ripley gives in to her inner brutalityRhea Ripley has been in the Women's World Title scene all year. She's either challenged for or defended the title. Part of the storyline is her inability to beat IYO SKY.That fact was used leading up to Evolution, but Naomi's cash-in prevented Ripley from breaking the streak. She also mentioned that fact on RAW after the PLE. What she forgot was that despite her feelings, she wasn't the champion.That fact could also play into her snapping at SummerSlam. If SKY regains the title or is pinned by Naomi, she may decide to end her friendship with the Japanese star.Ripley has been a face longer than SKY, so she needs a big change soon instead of complaining about not getting the belt back.#2. Cody Rhodes becomes a true Nightmare in WWE View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena rocked the world against Cody Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 41. Could The American Nightmare return the favor and turn heel at the second biggest PLE of the year?The Rock has been strangely absent since Cena's turn and Cody's rejection of his offer. He could show up and attempt to collect a soul at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Fans have been cheering more for Cena lately, and would accept a double turn.Rhodes has teased a heel turn all year by not listening to anything Kevin Owens said. He also didn't hesitate against Randy Orton at Night of Champions. If Cody does turn heel, the next move would need to happen to offset his massive move.#1. John Cena leaves SummerSlam as a heroJohn Cena's Retirement Tour cannot end with him as a villain. Fans love him too much and have already responded to him more favorably after his &quot;pipe bomb&quot; ahead of Night of Champions.WWE might try something big at SummerSlam, involving The American Nightmare and the champ. If Rhodes turns heel, it would make sense if he did so on Cena. Cena could then finish the second half of his tour as a fan favorite.Rhodes could then battle the heroes on RAW and SmackDown. The promos they could cut, like from Drew McIntyre, Punk, or LA Knight, would be gold.Cena has also teased a few moments of reverting to his mantra of hustle, loyalty, and respect, shaking Punk's hand and hugging him in Saudi Arabia.