6 heel and face turns that can take place at WWE Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank has the potential to reshape WWE in the second half of 2025. Three of the company's biggest stars, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, face off in one match.

Ad

Two stars will capture contracts that secure them future World Championship opportunities. Outcomes of the matches will obviously be big talking points, especially if WWE makes polarizing selections with its Money in the Bank winners.

If a star turns heel or face at the event, that will also have the fans talking coming out of Los Angeles. The next six heel and face turns could happen at Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

#6. Bianca Belair desperately needs a character change

Ad

Bianca Belair was all smiles and dances when she popped up for a hometown appearance on SmackDown despite still being injured. Naomi encountered her, but The EST brushed off her former friend's face-to-face attempts at reconciliation.

The Glow mentioned Belair didn't answer her texts or voicemails and only started to care when her parents were mentioned. Jade Cargill came down and had a staredown with Belair before a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Ad

The Storm is still mad that Naomi qualified over her and may try to cost her former ally the briefcase. Belair could come down to help Jade but then turn on Cargill. The EST's involvement in Cargill's "attack" would make more sense than only Naomi being guilty of the act.

#5. Fans rally behind Roxanne Perez at Money in the Bank

Ad

Since she's already qualified for Money in the Bank, Raquel Rodriguez and/or Liv Morgan may be jealous of The Prodigy's spot in the match. Perez has tried to ingratiate herself into the Judgment Day but hasn't been met with acceptance.

Finn Balor brought her in to shake things up, which has further divided the once-dominant faction. If Perez is close to grabbing the case, Rodriguez or Morgan could push her off the ladder to prevent her from doing so.

Ad

The fans already cheered for her in her qualifier, and she's better suited to being a scrappy face. Something has to give within the Judgment Day, and Perez may be a catalyst for it happening. If two people gang up on her, it will build sympathy.

#4. Sami Zayn starts caring about only himself

It's been teased a few times and should happen, but Sami Zayn still portrays the valiant, albeit often foolish, hero who refuses to give up.

Ad

It's left him beaten and bruised more than once, and his supposed friend, Jey Uso, only saved him once recently. Jey didn't help him the first time when Bron Breakker beat him up despite constantly saying he always looks out for his friends.

Sami has to be aware of this, and he could turn on Jey to target the title he's never held in his WWE career. Failing to qualify for Money in the Bank is just one more obstacle in his way.

Ad

#3. Liv Morgan & #2. Dominik Mysterio are betrayed by the Judgment Day

Liv Morgan received a warm welcome from the fans when she returned to WWE on the latest RAW. She first appeared in the Judgment Day clubhouse to deal with some business.

It irked Dominik Mysterio, who was enjoying some chicken nuggets provided by Roxanne Perez. Some fans have warmed up to Dirty Dom, even cheering him when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

He's still a heel, but Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could turn on him at Money in the Bank. There's a tension within the group that will eventually erupt, just as it did last year at SummerSlam. Raquel Rodriguez could also turn on her tag team partner.

#1. Cody Rhodes turns on Jey Uso at Money in the Bank

Ad

Cody Rhodes will team with Jey Uso against John Cena and Logan Paul. Cena and Paul teased a brief moment of tension until Rhodes made a joke to spark a brawl.

The American Nightmare has been tempted by the dark side this year but rejected the Rock's offer. He's close with Jey Uso but may finally give in to his darker impulses by turning on Jey.

The best heel turns involve popular stars, and few are as beloved by live fans as the current World Heavyweight Champion. It would provide a shocking moment instead of one team simply winning and the other losing.

The heel turn doesn't need to happen, but switching things up at Money in the Bank would turn WWE on its head.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More