6 incredible WWE records held by The Undertaker

The Undertaker holds some of the most unattainable records in WWE that will probably last forever!

Not only did The Undertaker become the face of WWE for the longest time, but he also broke some records in the process.

From The Streak to The Boneyard

The Undertaker needs no introduction as he is by far one of the most well-known Superstars WWE has ever had. His character, gimmick, and mic skills coupled with his in-ring skills made his one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time.

That’s not all, as The Undertaker managed to help WWE develop into the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, he stayed loyal and stayed with the company.

Over his illustrious career, The Phenom won no less than seven World Championship reigns, however, he never needed a title around his waist to prove that he is the best in WWE.

During the recently concluded docuseries about The Undertaker, he revealed that his in-ring career has come to an end, and the WWE was quick to Tweet that The Phenom has possibly retired from the ring.

While die-hard fans will be hoping to see Undertaker perform one final time, they’d be glad to know that he retired after one of his most epic matches at WrestleMania 36.

In this article, we will look at the 6 incredible records held by The Undertaker, most of which look impossible to beat!

#6 Longest uninterrupted WWE tenure

After making his wrestling debut in 1987 at the age of 22, he joined WCW in 1989. From there, The Undertaker made a big move by joining WWE in October 1990.

He debuted as Kane the Undertaker during his official debut on November 22 at Survivor Series, as a villainous character after he was revealed as the mystery partner of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team.

From there on, The Undertaker never looked back. The WWE Superstar became an icon in the years to come and one of the most feared Superstars in the history of sports entertainment. Even though Undertaker tried a few different gimmicks, the overall impact remained the same as fans continued to fall in love with everything he did.

No one can match the value of The Undertaker

This unique ability allowed The Phenom to remain with the company through thick and thin and not move to any other wrestling promotion. The Undertaker has been signed to WWE for almost three decades now, and he has given us some of the most memorable moments over the past 30 years.

Even though it seems like the curtains have come down on The Deadman’s in-ring career, we are sure that WWE will keep him around for as long as possible.

