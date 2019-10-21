6 Injured WWE stars and which brand they should join once they return

The War Goddess

Just like other professional sports, injuries are a part of the game for WWE Superstars. Whether they are minor ones that do not require surgery or serious ones that do, injuries cannot always be avoided.

Sometimes a freak accident leads to someone getting hurt. Or perhaps a nagging injury that hadn't been addressed got even worse. The fact is that very few Superstars are able to go through their entire career without suffering at least one injury. The Miz may be an exception to the rule, but not everyone is as lucky as the A-Lister.

2019 has seen a lot of up-and-coming wrestlers suffer unfortunate injuries. The likes of Ember Moon, Lars Sullivan, and Ruby Riott have all suffered some type of injury at various points of the year. While some occurred earlier in the year like the one to Sullivan, others have occurred recently (Ember Moon).

Many Superstars, owing to injuries, were left out of the recent draft and that means that they are currently unassigned to a particular brand, but can be drafted into either brand once they are cleared to fight.

Here are six such Superstars who should be drafted to one particular brand once they return from injury.

#6 Ruby Riott - SmackDown

The former leader of the Riott Squad should go to SmackDown upon her return from injury.

Unfortunately for Ruby Riott, she suffered an injury to her right shoulder that required surgery in May of this year. She then went on to have surgery on her left shoulder in August. Recent reports from Riott suggested that she was hoping for a return in early 2020. Could that put her on track to return at the 2020 Royal Rumble?

Whenever the former leader of the Riott Squad does return, it should be as a member of SmackDown. I'm not of the mind that they'd reunite the Riott Squad again, once it disbanded after the Superstar Shake-up. I could be wrong, but who knows where she'll land. She is still listed as a member of RAW on WWE's website.

SmackDown would be the ideal brand for her because she could go out on her own as a heel or a face. She's only received one big shot at a title on the main roster, facing Ronda Rousey during her reign as RAW Women's Champ. Riott is an untapped talent who could do great things in WWE if given the chance.

