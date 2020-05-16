6 Injured WWE Superstars and when they will return

There are a number of WWE stars currently out injured

A number of regular faces have missing from WWE over the past few months since the company moved their shows to the Performance Center and gave Superstars the option of working if they wanted to.

While it's been well documented that Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are two Superstars who have opted not to work in the current climate, there are a few others who are unable to.

There are quite a few WWE Superstars who are on the sidelines due to injury, and the company is still waiting on their returns. Here are just six main roster WWE stars who are currently out injured and when they are expected to return.

#6. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens was last seen at WrestleMania where defeated Seth Rollins and seemingly ended their lengthy feud. The former Universal Champion has been an obvious absentee over the last month and revealed the reason why in an interview with Pierre Houde on RDS in Quebec.

Owens suffered an ankle injury in his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and has since been sent for X-rays to determine the severity. It's unknown which spot caused the injury, but it has been reported that he landed awkwardly when he hit the elbow drop from the top of the WrestleMania sign.

The good news here is that Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Owens shouldn't miss a lot of in-ring action following the injury. Instead, he's thought to be able to make his return any time now, since the injury wasn't considered to be a major one.