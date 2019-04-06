6 last-minute ways Vince McMahon can convince Dean Ambrose to stay in WWE

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 6.52K // 06 Apr 2019, 19:01 IST

Dean Ambrose's WWE contract is officially set to expire a few days after WrestleMania 35. The RAW after WrestleMania may very well be the final time that we see The Lunatic Fringe inside a WWE ring and that's a real shame, especially because of how much he has given to the company.

For a few years, he was actually the undisputed Iron man of WWE. He wrestled the most matches, he never took sick days, never took days off and was an absolute workhorse for the company. It's no surprise that he found himself getting pushed to the top.

However, his 2018-19 run has been met with much disappointment, with Ambrose reportedly being frustrated about his creative position. He never really wanted to turn heel in the first place, according to Seth Rollins.

However, with a few days left on his contract, you know for a fact that WWE is going to try all they can to convince Ambrose to stay. While we admit that the chances are low, here are a few last-minute ways WWE can finally convince The Lunatic Fringe to stay.

#6. Make him a top babyface again

"Top babyface" Dean Ambrose was an absolute treat to watch. While the heel turn in 2018 wasn't bad in principle, the execution of it was absolutely poor and it's no surprise that it didn't work, especially given that he didn't want to go that direction in the first place.

Either way, what happened has happened and WWE has already cooled down Ambrose once and got him hot again in the same year. 2016 saw him go from the hottest star in the company to jobbing to Brock Lesnar, losing all his momentum.

However, given how well-protected he was otherwise, WWE managed to heat him up in a couple of months and he was all hot again. They can still do that with Ambrose.

