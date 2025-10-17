6 Missing WWE stars who aren't injured

Many prominent WWE stars are currently out of action for various reasons. Some, like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, take hiatuses after big matches at PLEs. Lesnar did this after his Wrestlepalooza match with John Cena.

Ad

Naomi is out due to her pregnancy. Someone like Omos has been healthy but not used on RAW or SmackDown for nearly two years.

Several performers are out with injuries, including Liv Morgan, Zoey Stark, Chad Gable, Kevin Owens, and Piper Niven.

It's also difficult to fit every person on the roster into episodes of RAW and SmackDown. The next six WWE stars have been missing from programming despite not being injured.

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

#5. The Creeds' usage is linked to Chad Gable

After how the Creeds were pushed during their days in NXT, it seemed like they'd have won tag team gold on the main roster. They haven't done so yet.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions turned heel by aligning with Chad Gable, but haven't had the same success on RAW. Gable has been off programming since June due to a shoulder injury.

Ad

Brutus and Julius continued to appear alongside Ivy Nile after Ludwig Kaiser assumed the El Grande Americano mask, but haven't been used lately on RAW.

The Creeds last wrestled in a #1 Contender's tag team match against the LWO and New Day on July 21. They've been relegated to matches on Main Event.

#4. Logan Paul last appeared at Clash in Paris

Ad

Logan Paul has made a WWE career of big matches on huge PLEs amid limited dates. He's the epitome of a part-time star, as most of his feuds don't extend beyond one live event.

His last appearance was a loss to John Cena at Clash in Paris. If he's not pencilled in for anything at Survivor Series, he may not be seen again until Saturday Night's Main Event in December or the Royal Rumble.

Ad

His constant coming and going and lack of participation in long-term storytelling make it hard to invest in his storylines.

#3. Santos Escobar re-signed with WWE earlier this month

Unlike the others on this list, Santos Escobar wasn't on SmackDown for a different reason. His contract was set to expire in early October, and he hadn't agreed to a new deal. Despite that, Los Garza were still used.

Ad

His last match was in June at Worlds Collide. He teamed with Berto and Angel against Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma agreed to a new deal shortly after his last contract expired. He should be popping up on SmackDown at any time in the future.

#2. Uncle Howdy has been missing on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks currently hold the WWE Tag Team titles. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defended their titles against the Street Profits on last week's SmackDown.

Ad

Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross flanked them as usual. Conspicuous by his absence, however, was the group's leader, Uncle Howdy. Howdy appeared as Bo Dallas several weeks before the title rematch.

As his masked alter ego, Dallas has been missing. The huge staredown between the Sicks and the MFTs should hopefully lead to his return.

#1. Sheamus is a former WWE Champion

Sheamus unsuccessfully pursued the Intercontinental title for much of the last two years. It's the one title missing from his Hall of Fame career.

Ad

The Celtic Warrior clashed with Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Rusev this year. Over the summer, Sheamus spent most of his time fighting The Bulgarian Brute.

The feud culminated in a Donnybrook match at Clash in Paris at the end of August. The former WWE Champion hasn't been used since, as Rusev, Penta, and AJ Styles have challenged for the Intercontinental title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences