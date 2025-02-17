6 mistakes Triple H must not make at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is the last big event before WrestleMania 41, Triple H and officials must carefully decide on the right outcomes. The show will set up numerous angles for The Showcase of the Immortals while also providing challengers for Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

Some decisions may be polarizing, like picking the correct winners of each Royal Rumble match. Triple H should avoid making the next six potential mistakes at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

#6. Not having Chelsea Green or Natalya on the card

Chelsea Green lost to Naomi in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. Naomi is also a champion but competed in last year's match. Green is incredibly over due to her dedication to her character.

The tag team champion probably won since she's higher up in the hierarchy of the women's roster. Since the Women's US Champ didn't qualify, Triple H must find a way to get the Canadian on the card in her home country.

Fighting Michin again won't move the needle much, but a bigger name could. Along with Green, WWE should find a spot for Natalya.

Trish Stratus will team with Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Kevin Owens promised to meet Sami Zayn in Toronto. Green should have some type of role on the show.

#5. No mid-card title matches

The last time Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship was against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event in January. Even with such a recent defense, Breakker has barely appeared on RAW in 2025.

Most of his spots have been limited to brief backstage encounters lasting less than five minutes. Nakamura in turn won the United States Title at Survivor Series in November.

He's defended his belt once since - against LA Knight. That was on January 10, 2025. The King of Strong Style has also been used sparingly on SmackDown. Triple H must remedy this.

The mid-card titles are steeped in history and deserve a proper showcase. Just because the women now have similar belts doesn't mean a different title has to disappear from programming.

#4. Wasting time to push streaming/social media influencers

It may not bother some fans, but the decision to feature streamers and influencers instead of full-time wrestlers is polarizing to many in the WWE Universe. The Stamford-based promotion is obsessed with its social media numbers because they are a huge part of the business.

The problem is that without many of the wrestlers, there wouldn't be a product to promote on those platforms consistently. The show would go on without Sonya Deville and Baron Corbin, but those stars weren't champions.

Bron Breakker is and has been an afterthought since RAW hit Netflix. The Wyatt Sicks have disappeared. Dragon Lee is a talented young star but barely appears on RAW.

#3. No big returns ahead of WrestleMania 41

When it comes to surprises and debuts, NXT has outdone its big brothers on the main roster. The partnership with TNA has helped provide shocking moments, like when Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, and even Santino Marella popped up recently on the developmental brand.

A mystery faction ran over stars at Vengeance Day. The event also had some surprise outcomes as top faces Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans both lost. Ricky Starks showed up last week, promising to turn NXT on its head.

While Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus returned during the Royal Rumble, other big names could pop up before WrestleMania 41 - Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and Aleister Black. At least one needs to emerge at the Elimination Chamber.

#2. IYO SKY missing out at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania

IYO SKY was one of the favorites to win the 2025 Royal Rumble - until Charlotte Flair's return was announced. SKY entered first and lasted over an hour but still lost.

She was also robbed of her chance at the Elimination Chamber match, thanks to an overzealous Rhea Ripley. Getting a random title shot on the RAW after the PLE feels like a throwaway consolation prize.

SKY and Ripley should be facing off at WrestleMania 41. Since she's getting a shot on RAW, it takes her out of the equation.

Mixing things up so she is either added to the match or added to the Chamber would be a better use of The Genius of the Sky instead of a shot on RAW.

#1. Picking the wrong Elimination Chamber winners

Bianca Belair has been in the championship scene one way or another for the last four years. She may not be a singles champion anymore but has held tag team gold for much of 2024 and early 2025.

The EST won the 2022 Elimination Chamber after entering last. It had little to no excitement since she was heavily protected.

Liv Morgan shouldn't win since she just lost the title in January. Drew McIntyre won the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match and again a few years back while champ.

The Scottish Warrior deserves to be a world champion again but already faced Gunther and Cody Rhodes before either had their title. It wouldn't exactly be a new matchup for WrestleMania 41. Logan Paul also shouldn't win, seeing as how many of the other stars involved have put in their time and efforts through the year, except for John Cena, who's earned the right to call his shot.

