6 mistakes WWE made at Royal Rumble 2020: Missed opportunity in title match; big problem with elimination match revealed

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 11:50 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar and a future opponent?

The road to WrestleMania 36 begins. Royal Rumble 2020 is officially over and we're less than 70 days away from the Grandest Stage of Them All. We thought the show as a whole wasn't the best, primarily due to questionable match order placing.

However, the Men's Royal Rumble was one of the most unique in years and it appears that we're moving in a new direction and the most exciting time of the year begins.

As with all big shows, it wasn't without its flaws. We found quite a few which we feel were avoidable with better planning. While the PPV had one of the best Rumble endings in years, here were a few mistakes WWE made.

#6 Putting the United States title match on the Kickoff show

Andrade with another solid match

Andrade, alongside Rey Mysterio, has been the most consistent in the entire company in terms of putting on great matches. He has great chemistry with Mysterio and the legend put him over in a big way.

His next rivalry appears to be against Humberto Carrillo and the two had a United States Championship match at Royal Rumble 2020. Unfortunately for both men, the match was put on the Kickoff show.

It was a shame because the two had a solid bout that could wake the crowd up after the Women's Royal Rumble match. They're going to get a better showing on RAW, but this wasn't the match that should have been on the Kickoff show.

The logic behind it was probably that they needed to justify a 2-hour Kickoff show with a title match. It's no secret that Andrade and Humberto Carrillo are in Paul Heyman's list of superstars that he wants to push and if they want to make the two Mexicans stars of the future, they need to feature them in a better spot.

1 / 6 NEXT