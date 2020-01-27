8 things WWE subtly told us at Royal Rumble 2020: Last-minute change in Men's match winner, Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent confirmed? (26th January 2020)

The Royal Rumble 2020 PPV is in the books and what a show it was. The main event was the Men's Royal Rumble match - which was by far the best match of the night. They even had a unique take to the Royal Rumble this year, not following the standard format for 2/3rds of the elimination match.

Either way, there were a lot of interesting takes from the show and the road to WrestleMania begins from here. We're 70 days away from the grandest stage of them all and we have a feeling that it could turn out to be a special addition this year. With big returns, appearances and more, here is what WWE subtly told us at the PPV.

#8. Roman Reigns not winning the Rumble match was revealed early on

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was originally supposed to lose to King Corbin at Royal Rumble in the opening Falls Count Anywhere match. The logic seemed to follow Becky Lynch's case last year - where she lost to Asuka in the opener and went on to win the Royal Rumble.

Had Reigns lost to Corbin in the opener, he would have been practically confirmed to win the Royal Rumble. However, they ended his feud against Baron Corbin (hopefully) with a win and he ended up losing at the Royal Rumble, being the runner-up for the fourth time in his career.

There were plenty of rumors about Roman Reigns possibly winning the Royal Rumble and challenging The Fiend for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Since he's the runner-up, we still anticipate that match happening.

It's interesting how Reigns has been used as the villain for superstars to last eliminate to get that big pop when they win the Royal Rumble. It didn't work for Batista in 2014, but it worked for Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and now, Drew McIntyre.

