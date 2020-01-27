Royal Rumble 2020: 5 reasons why Edge returned to WWE

He's back after 9 years of retirement

The rumors were true! Of course, Edge was going to deny it and it's great that he did because his entry was perhaps the biggest moment of the Royal Rumble 2020. After 9 long years, we got to see The Rated-R Superstar stand on the big stage while the pyro set off. He returned in great physical shape and had a great showing at the Royal Rumble, making a signifcant elimination - AJ Styles.

Edge's big return saw a wave of nostalgia run through the crowd. He even made it to the final four before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. There's no denying that his presence will be a big boost to the roster.

Without going much further, let's take a look at five possible reasons why the 11-time World Champion returned to WWE after 9 years at Royal Rumble 2020.

#5. To end his career on his terms

This appearance had to feel good for Edge

This is something that Edge had to be thinking about all these years. When making his retirement speech, he remarked regret that he wasn't able to end his career on his terms, but finding solace in the fact that he had a history-making career.

It wasn't like the case of Shawn Michaels who got to end his career in the most perfect way possible. We'll choose to forget about the return at Crown Jewel in 2018 in his case. When you have a career as great as Edge, it's understandable to have the urge to return and not being able to end his career on his terms.

The original plan was for him to wrestle for one more year and lose to Christian in a retirement match at WrestleMania 28. He won't be getting that match, but there are plenty of great options.

