Two NXT stars were selected on Night One of the WWE Draft 2024. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was the third pick in the first round, while RAW drafted Kiana James with the final pick of the night.

Both Hayes and James were ready for bigger challenges on the main roster and could have several other NXT stars join them on Night Two of the Draft. Several NXT stars are, however, not ready for the main roster yet and should not be pushed toward it right away.

The next six acts from NXT should not join SmackDown or RAW immediately. This article will focus on prominently featured stars who need more polish.

#6. Meta-Four is still work in progress (except for Noam Dar)

Noam Dar is the anchor of Meta-Four.

One of the more prominently featured groups on the developmental brand is Meta-Four. Led by Noam Dar, the group routinely provides hilarious segments or constant cheating during matches.

While Dar seems ready to rejoin the main roster, the rest of the group still requires additional work. Oro Mensah is fine between the ropes but needs to work on his promos skills. Lash Legend has already improved in the ring since her debut but requires a lot more polishing. And while Jakara Jackson has potential, she doesn't really stand out from the crowd yet.

Once the rest of the group gets more experience under their belts, they'll be ready to join the main roster separately or as a group.

#5. Thea Hail is still one of the youngest stars in WWE

With the NIL program and recruiting stars from high schools and colleges, WWE has chosen to build new performers from the ground up. As long as they possess a solid base to use, like Hail's gymnastics, then a performer can be molded in the WWE style.

Thea Hail has been pushed since her debut two years ago. Her character is different from the other women in NXT but still requires more work. While she's been a part of prominent angles, her journey has always been among a group or team.

Whether with Chase University or Jacy Jayne, Hail has always had a veteran guiding her. When the 20-year-old is ready to 'graduate' further, she'll possibly need to branch out on her own, before joining the main roster.

#4. OTM is a more recent addition to NXT

Jaida Parker has been pushed since her inclusion in the Breakout Tournament.

Scrypts has been a player in WWE for over four years. His pairing with OTM (Out The Mud) helps everyone involved. Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker can all learn from the veteran, while he gets muscle backup from his allies.

Price is the furthest along in the ring. He doesn't speak much, leaving that to Nima. The duo speaks too fast when they cut promos and the latter motions excessively before and after every significant move in the ring.

Parker is seemingly being positioned for bigger things after the Draft but she has only been in the ring for less than six months. She too needs to slow down when she delivers promos.

WWE should not push OTM to the main roster anytime soon.

#3. Sol Ruca was on a role in NXT

Sol Ruca missed a year due to a knee injury.

Another female star who has been primed for a big future is Sol Ruca.

She is an impressive athlete from a gymnastics background. Her Sol Snatcher finisher is visually appealing in the realm of the RKO. Putting together a full match, however, is still something Ruca still needs to work on.

Her Beach Brawl with Blair Davenport at Spring Breakin' was a step in the right direction as she pulled her weight.

Despite impressive physical marks, she still needs a lot of work on promos. Quick backstage segments in the locker room are not enough.

#2. Lola Vice has a big future

Lola Vice gets a lot of promo time in NXT.

A theme among the NXT performers is mic work, although WWE seems to scout for physical attributes first. It makes sense considering wrestling is an extremely physical sport. However, mic skills and the ability to cut convincing promos are just as important as in-ring abilities. If the company isn't scouting for mic skills on the same level, then most new prospects will need major work.

Lola Vice came from MMA and has shown her impressive repertoire of strikes and submissions. Transitions and counters are obviously a part of the submission skills but they are used differently in wrestling.

When Vice holds the mic, however, her cadence is inconsistent and she has an awkward delivery. She's given a decent amount of promo time but needs to slow down when talking.

If that is just her style, her lines should be limited to effective statements rather than just rambling or too much repetition.

#1. Trick Williams is the new NXT Champion

Despite being the most over-star in NXT presently, Trick Williams should not jump to the main roster right away. Like most of the stars on this list, he came to pro wrestling from another sport (football).

His athleticism is obvious and he is great with his promos in the white and gold brand. His in-ring game, however, is where he needs some fine-tuning. Williams has gone from being a side-kick to top star in two years.

Even WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Trick needs a little more work in the ring before he's promoted. By carrying the NXT title, WIlliams will be able to grow as the brand's top performer, while still learning on the job.

His trajectory should match that of Bron Breakker, who had a good run in NXT before joining the main roster this year.