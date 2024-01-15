6 NXT couples you probably never knew existed

WWE NXT is the place where younger stars learn the WWE craft. It's also become a place where they build relationships, both personally and professionally.

With over 80 performers crowding into the WWE PC and Capitol Wrestling Center, it's not a surprise when two NXT stars enter into a relationship. When they were members of the developmental brand, Carmella dated Big Cass (Big Bill). Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) met and later married Peyton Royce.

Today's crop of tomorrow's stars is no different. Whether former athletes or independent wrestling stars, there are a lot of couples featuring current NXT stars/prospects. Here are six couples you may have never knew existed.

#6 Tatum Paxley and the comedic Javier Bernal are an item

The quirky stars are an interesting match

On the surface, this seems like a strange pairing. But since we only see their characters, it could just be a case of the stars being good at character work.

Paxley has been featured longer than Bernal, initially starting off as a recruit for the Diamond Mine. After minimal success, she returned as a pseudo-stalker of current NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. It provides the brand with a different sort of character rather than "good at wrestling" or "thinks they are better than everyone."

Bernal hasn't been used lately but was among the sillier stars on the roster. His exchanges with McKenzie Mitchell were gold, and if his character had continued on its path, it could have become a fan favorite due to its over-the-top nature.

#5 Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo and Arianna Grace are partners

The Family may incorporate a former beauty pageant winner at some point

What's funny about this pairing is that the relationship crossed two different promotions. While he was feuding with Santino Marella, TNA's Dirty Dango consistently mentioned Marella's daughter, NXT's Arianna Grace.

Since Stacks was her current boyfriend, he and Dango had exchanges over the matter on Twitter. Grace, however, remained out of the social media spat.

Grace also briefly appeared in the pool near Stacks and Tony D'Angelo during a pre-taped segment before the last Spring Breakin' event in August of 2023.

#4 Nathan Frazer met Chase University's Thea Hail

Thea Hail and Nathan Frazer are both high-energy characters

Both known for their diminutive size and energetic personas, Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail have been together for over a year and a half.

The duo has had varying degrees of success in NXT. Hail was the featured student of Chase University and has undergone a character change as she 'grows up.' Frazer briefly won the Heritage Cup before losing it back to Noam Dar.

While neither is currently a champion, both Hail and Frazer are regularly featured on Tuesday nights.

#3 Riley Osborne and Blair Davenport were recently engaged

Davenport has been in the WWE system for a few years but only made a big impact in NXT over the last year.

She was the second-ever female Iron Survivor but fell to Women's Champ Lyra Valkyria at New Year's Evil. Davenport and Riley Osborne announced their engagement in December of 2023.

Her fiance Osborne made it to the finals of the Men's Breakout Tournament. He represented Chase University but was unable to get through the formidable Oba Femi.

#2 Carmelo Hayes is "HIM" for Kelani Jordan

Every NXT fan knows about Carmelo Hayes. With recent appearances on WWE SmackDown, including the most recent episode, it's fair to say that the rest of the WWE Universe will soon come to respect the former multi-time champion.

His partner, Kelani Jordan, has also had some recent success, making it to the finals of the Women's Breakout tournament. She fell to tournament winner Lola Vice.

Hayes and Jordan can both fly through the sky to deliver offense. They are at different stages of their WWE journeys but both have extremely bright futures.

#1 Bron Breakker and Cora Jade are both former NXT Champions

Bron Breakker and Cora Jade have both had varying levels of success

Bron Breakker and Cora Jade were both positioned as top stars when NXT transitioned to NXT 2.0. While the change was for less than two years, their statuses changed a bit. Breakker is a two-time former Champion and a future main-eventer. Jade is yet to win singles gold.

Jade turned heel after winning tag team gold but was out of action for a few months. The duo was together for about a year but may have ended their relationship.

Their social media no longer has pictures of the two together, furthering the rumor that they recently broke up. Whether or not that is the case right now, they were an item at one point and two of the brand's top stars.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here