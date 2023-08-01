6 NXT stars who could debut in WWE next

With the advent of NXT, WWE has become cyclical with additions to its rosters. Some stars may debut on the main roster in the Royal Rumble. Others may enjoy a post-WrestleMania call-up.

NXT's return to the 2023 WWE Draft saw several performers join RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Pretty Deadly, Grayson Waller, and Cameron Grimes all joined SmackDown.

Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter were drafted to RAW. With SummerSlam the second-biggest show of the year behind WrestleMania, more debuts could be coming.

The Great American Bash took place a week before SummerSlam and could have been the last event for several prospects. The following six NXT stars could be the next to debut on the WWE main roster.

#6 Tyler Bate & #5 Ilja Dragunov are former NXT UK Champions

Tyler Bate and Ilja Dragunov have been close to winning titles in NXT. Each star, however, has been unsuccessful in their journeys. This year, the latter has fallen in title challenges against Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

Bate has also been unable to capture gold. Both men are complete stars who could quickly join RAW or SmackDown. The problem would be to make sure their additions make sense.

Dragunov and Bate seem like fits for SmackDown due to their unique styles, Ilja's intensity, and in-ring prowess. They'd likely get lost in the shuffle on RAW like McDonagh.

#4 Lyra Valkyria has been involved with Rhea Ripley

Lyra Valkyria is one of the more complete stars in NXT's women's division.

Judgment Day hasn't just been running things on RAW. The quartet also traveled to NXT with Dominik Mysterio and Ripley, enjoying an extended stay.

As Dominik has been battling Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, Ripley has crossed paths with Lyra Valkyria several times. She told her to get revenge on Jacy Jayne for a blindside attack. Valkyria gets her chance on the NXT before SummerSlam.

Even before that match, Valkyria battled Ripley in a back-and-forth contest. It even appeared as if Ripley gained respect for her after the match. It would make sense for Lyra to debut on RAW and possibly join Judgment Day. She's a complete in-ring star and could learn under the tutelage of Mami.

#3 Wes Lee could continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio

Wes Lee has the record for most defenses of the North American title.

While Lee hasn't had a main-event push yet in NXT, he could easily join the main roster. He's a complete star in terms of in-ring prowess and personality. Lee has all the tools to succeed on RAW or SmackDown.

The only thing that might hold him back in WWE would be his smaller size. Despite that, stars like Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable have had long careers in WWE.

A move to the main roster could work if Lee isn't heading for another major storyline in NXT. He could be paired with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston or with someone like Matt Riddle. He's ready and could be on the main roster before September.

#2 Cora Jade has been in WWE limbo over the last few months

As NXT 2.0 started, it was clear that Cora Jade would be one of its featured stars. She was placed in many prominent spots, including in WarGames. Jade seemed like a future NXT Women's Champion, but it never happened.

Jade eventually turned heel on her friend, Roxanne Perez. Despite being a featured performer as a face, she has experienced less success as a mean girl.

If she isn't in the mix going forward, she should be promoted to WWE's main roster. She could still be the mean girl or join Judgment Day on RAW.

#1 Bron Breakker has already been atop NXT

During his tenure in NXT, Bron Breakker has been the top dog.

Breakker was the golden boy when NXT transitioned to NXT 2.0. He beat LA Knight on his first night and won the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa.

He was booked like the traditional WWE super-face, overcoming every obstacle and beating every challenger. The booking style turned some fans against Breakker, just as it did with John Cena.

Breakker turned heel after losing to Carmelo Hayes, but he's done all he can do in NXT. He even had a shot at Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. Bron has already appeared on RAW and might join the brand full-time after SummerSlam.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.