6 on-screen WWE couples that became real relationships

Thomas Lowson // 25 Mar 2019, 18:08 IST

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were a power couple on-screen, before marrying for real in 2003.

Life can often be difficult for the men and women of the WWE.

You don't just have to take painful bumps night after night, but when you're not in the ring, you're probably training, doing an appearance for the company, or traveling to the next event.

In short, life as a WWE Superstar can be pretty lonely.

Perhaps that is why some wrestlers have dated their colleagues, and that many teams that were first glimpsed at on-screen, later went on to spark genuinely romantic feelings when the cameras were turned off.

Here are six real-life couples, that started on WWE TV.

#6 Ashley Massaro and Paul London

Ashley with London (right), whom she got close to, despite being with Matt Hardy

When Ashley Massaro won the 2005 Diva Search competition, the company clearly had big plans for her.

Not long after posing for Playboy, the New Yorker was quickly pushed into a women’s championship feud, and although she failed to capture the gold, she clearly turned some heads, most prominently Matt Hardy’s.

Things got heated though, after she began getting close to Paul London, with the situation between the three getting more heated after Massaro was moved to SmackDown to manage London, a decision that led to a very public Twitter feud between the two former Tag Champions.

The relationship between Ashley and London did not last long though, with Ashley asking to be released from WWE in 2008 to care for her daughter, and London being release not long after.

Despite it being nearly a decade since the ordeal, neither Massaro nor London have been invited back to the company, whilst Hardy returned in 2017 and is once again one of WWE's most popular stars.

