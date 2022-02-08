6 possible surprise entrants in the women's match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

On this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the company announced a second Elimination Chamber match for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will take place on Saturday February 19.

The match will see Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, and a mystery entrant battling to earn a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

There are many potential superstars who could show up to compete in the match. So without further ado, let's take a look at six names that would shock the fans the most.

#6 In our list of surprise entrants in the women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Asuka

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco 🏼‍⚕️ I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teethThank you Dr. Byron M Blasco🏼‍⚕️ I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth😬 Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco👨🏼‍⚕️ https://t.co/eCsfEpfthd

Asuka was last seen inside the ring in the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match last summer, after which she was forced out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Many fans anticipated her return in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, but she did not show up at the event.

As Asuka was not a part of the 2021 WWE Draft, she is currently a free agent and can show up on RAW or SmackDown.

Before suffering the injury, she was on the red brand, so it would make sense to return there unless WWE wants to add some star power to the SmackDown women's division.

The Empress of Tomorrow has always been a prominent part of the RAW Women's Championship picture, so her possible comeback in the Elimination Chamber match for an opportunity to compete for it at the Show of Shows looks likely.

The former RAW Women's Champion is reportedly expected to be back in action before WrestleMania, which could happen as soon as the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

An appearance from Asuka will definitely please many fans, as she was the one who Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Championship to, which will make for an intriguing storyline.

