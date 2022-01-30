Royal Rumble Results: New Champion crowned; Ronda Rousey returns

WWE Royal Rumble kicked off with the WWE Universal Championship match. Roman Reigns was out first, followed by Seth Rollins, who was out in his SHIELD gear for the match to add to the mind games that he had been playing with Roman in the past few weeks.

WWE Royal Rumble Results (January 29th, 2022): Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins - WWE Universal Championship match

Roman was sent over the ropes early in the match before Rollins hit two big dives into the barricades. Back in the ring, Reigns caught Seth with a big right hook off a counter before getting the drive-by on the apron.

Rollins powerbombed the Champ through the announcer's desk before dragging Roman back in the ring for a splash and a near fall. Rollins missed a moonsault but dodged a Spear before hitting the stomp for another near fall.

Roman dodged the second stomp with a clothesline before unloading on Seth in the middle of the ring. Rollins locked in a Triangle Lock but Roman managed to get out of it before sending Seth into the turnbuckles and over the barricades on the outside.

Seth was sent into the steel ring steps before being thrown back into the ring for a Superman Punch. Reigns hit a Spear outside the ring before heading back inside for another one but Rollins countered into a Pedigree.

Reigns dodged a Stomp and locked in the Guillotine before refusing to let go, even after Rollins got his hand on the ropes. The referee warned Roman about the count of five and eventually disqualified him but Roman still refused to let go.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns via DQ

After the match, Roman finally let go of Rollins before getting a steel chair and smashing Seth with it in the ring, over and over. Roman was finally on his way out but then came back for a few more chair shots to the back of Rollins before he was finally done.

Grade: B+

