The poster for the 2024 edition of WWE SummerSlam came out late last week. The event will emanate from Cleveland, Ohio, the hometowns of both The Miz and Logan Paul.

Both stars were featured on the poster, along with Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. For some reason, the new WWE Women's Champion Bayley was again omitted from a poster for a premium live event.

WWE still has a few international shows and Money in the Bank before The Biggest Party of The Summer. The next five feuds could play out for the stars featured on the SummerSlam poster.

#6 The Miz tangles with Dominik Mysterio

Awesome Truth isn't done with The Judgment Day

With SummerSlam taking place in Miz's hometown of Cleveland, he'll likely have a featured match on the card. It seems like Awesome Truth will probably drop their titles before The Biggest Party of The Summer, so he'll be open for a singles bout.

Most of the tag team division has been dealing with The Judgment Day. For The Miz to get the maximum amount of crowd support, tangling with Dominik Mysterio would give The A-Lister an easy edge.

Mysterio should hopefully be done with his LWO business by then, freeing him up for a match at WWE SummerSlam. Who knows if The Judgment Day will still be at full strength by then?

#5 Logan Paul finally faces LA Knight at SummerSlam

LA Knight and Logan Paul have crossed paths a few times

With Paul still holding the United States Title, he'll probably hold it until SummerSlam in Cleveland. LA Knight is one of the favorites to win this year's Money in The Bank after missing out on the honor last year.

The two traded verbal barbs leading up to the show but haven't faced each other one-on-one. If Knight doesn't win Money in the Bank again this year, it's imperative that he win a title instead.

If WWE isn't ready for Priest to lose his belt, then Knight should finally target Logan Paul and the United States Champ. He's one of the few stars who would still be cheered over the hometown superstar.

#4 Jade Cargill and #3 Bianca Belair clash with Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

After squashing Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill mentioned that they feel like they should be the Women's Tag Team Champs. That would mean a date with The Kabuki Warriors.

Despite commentators treating Damage CTRL like a huge threat, the faction always comes out on the bottom against super faces like Belair, Becky Lynch, and Cargill.

The EST and Cargill will win the tag team titles before WWE SummerSlam. Since Jax and Stratton were left off the WrestleMania card, they should get a spot at the premium live event. Opposing the super team of Jade and Bianca would be a good spot for the two heels.

#2 Rhea Ripley could face a former Champion

Rhea Ripley has been a champion for over a year

Becky Lynch may be taking some time off after losing to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. When she does re-emerge, she might try to prove herself against Ripley one more time.

Rather than run back a feud from WrestleMania 40, WWE should opt to go with a different former Champ. IYO SKY lost to Bayley but hasn't faced Ripley on the main roster yet. The Genius of The Sky should oppose Mami in Cleveland.

The two stars carried the NXT women's division before both joined the main roster. To move things forward, Ripley should face a new challenger at SummerSlam instead of facing someone she already defeated.

#1 Cody Rhodes battles his old friend Randy Orton

Several stars would make sense to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns could come back for a shot to regain his belt, only with different dynamics within The Bloodline.

Gunther could oppose Rhodes since they have a history in the Royal Rumble matches. Since Rhodes should retain against whomever he faces, he should be opposed by his friend Randy Orton.

Orton could turn heel and force Rhodes into giving him a shot. WWE could play up how Orton would inch one title win closer to breaking Ric Flair's record. The Viper and The American Nightmare will face off at some point and it should be at a big show like WWE SummerSlam.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Are you looking forward for WWE SummerSlam 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion