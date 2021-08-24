6 RAW Superstars who are getting a push after SummerSlam

The episode of RAW after SummerSlam was impressive, despite having no debuts, main roster call-ups, or big returns.

Usually, the RAW after WrestleMania and SummerSlam is filled with surprises and returns, but there weren't any this year. Yet, the difference between the RAW after WrestleMania and SummerSlam is that the latter was actually good.

This list focuses on six RAW superstars who could receive big pushes post-SummerSlam:

#6. Damian Priest - Front and center on RAW post-SummerSlam

SummerSlam was the culmination of an incredible year for Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy debuted on the main roster at the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match and moved to RAW.

There, his association with Bad Bunny did wonders, not only on RAW but also at WrestleMania 37, where the Puerto Rican singer stole the show. Damian Priest simply benefited from the association.

He picked up momentum in the months going forward on RAW but an injury derailed him for a while. When he returned, he was back to winning ways.

Damian Priest was the perfect United States title opponent for Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021. He had the momentum and the crowd was behind him. His incredible run this year came to fruition as he dethroned Sheamus to become the new United States Champion.

Damian Priest has been getting pushed all year on RAW, and it looks like it will continue. The fact that he confronted Bobby Lashley on the RAW after SummerSlam speaks volumes about his standing in WWE.

On the episode, Priest teamed up with Drew McIntyre to defeat Sheamus and Bobby Lashley. Although Drew McIntyre picked up the win, Priest was great throughout.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria