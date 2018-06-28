6 recent times WWE helped the independent scene

Vince McMahon showed his wrath and generosity to the independent scene recently

WWE is dominating the wrestling scene like anything these days. Earlier, they used to have stiff competition from the WCW, but, since its acquisition in 2001, WWE has monopolized the business.

But sometimes, they lent their helping hand to ensure they prosper further. From giving other promotions a platform to showcase their talent in WrestleMania Axxess, to acknowledging their work through their 'WWE Formerly Known As' episodes, the company has introduced their casual viewers to the much-larger independent scene in the best possible manner.

Here are six different ways WWE have boosted the independent wrestling scene.

#6 WrestleMania weekend

Matt Riddle and Will Ospreay tore the roof off in their WrestleMania weekend match.

WrestleMania is one of the spectacles of WWE as viewers from all across the globe come to witness it. Other pro-wrestling promotions capitalize on it by hosting shows near the WrestleMania venue and draw a huge profit. This year was no different as Ring of Honor: Supercard of Honor XII, EVOLVE 102, and Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground ensured the global audiences didn't go home disappointed from New Orleans.

This year, everything except WrestleMania was brilliant in the WrestleMania weekend. The fans who crossed the oceans to witness the event realized what they had been missing in the bigger picture of pro-wrestling. WWE acted as the perfect bridge to introduce them to the sport.

Furthermore, at this year's WrestleMania Axxess, various titles of other promotions like the WWN Championship and the Evolve Tag Team Championship were defended. On top of that, the superstars of other wrestling promotions defeated WWE contracted superstars in a WWE ring cleanly. If this isn't a sign that WWE is supporting the independent circuit, then only God knows what is.