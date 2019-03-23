6 Royal Rumble moments Vince McMahon wants us to forget

Vince McMahon

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest show in which every top wrestler competes to prove they are the best in the world. Since the time it started, fans continue to like it with the same passion.

Most of the time, it has produced great moments, but there have been few which were duds too. Younger fans probably are not aware of such nonsense. Here are six such moments which Vince McMahon would definitely want us to forget.

#6 Randy Savage did not know the rules

Macho Man pins Yokozuna

Randy Savage is considered a legendary wrestler in WWE, so when he messed up with the rules twice, it is a cause of embarrassment for the company. In 1992, he jumped over the top rope to attack Jake Roberts on the outside which eliminated him from the match. WWE quickly changed the rules to adjust to his mistake.

If this was not enough, Macho Man goofed up again by hitting Yokozuna with an Elbow Drop and went for the pin fall. Everyone knows pinfall does not mean a thing in Royal Rumble so Yoko threw him out of the ring for the ring.

#5 Chyna faked a broken neck

Chyna fakes a neck injury

Royal Rumble has seen a lot of wrestlers getting hurt and injured. Less than two years after the tragic death of Owen Hart and neck injury of Droz, WWE chose to run a prominent fake injury in 2001.

Chyna had just returned after recuperating from a grave injury. In the Women Championship match against Ivory, she attempted a springboard back elbow that caused her to faint. Jim Ross mimicked the entire incident reminding viewers of the incident when Hart died. This led to a serious backlash from Hart fans who thought it was in a dreadful taste.

