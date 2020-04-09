6 Second generation wrestlers who didn't live up to their legendary fathers

Randy Orton made sure one second-generation Superstar was fired from his faction.

David Flair found some success in WCW but never lived up to his father's legacy.

Manu was briefly a part of Legacy while David Flair found some success in WCW

Being a second-generation wrestler can bring a ton of pressure with it, and a lot of times, it can be as much of a burden as a boon. Although a number of second-generation stars like The Rock, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair have made it to the top, a lot are less successful for a variety of reasons.

We decided to take a look at some second-generation stars who did not live up to the legacy of their famous fathers. Some of these names were very good in their own right, but they just didn't come close to the legacy.

#6 Joe Henning aka Curtis Axel (son of Curt Henning)

Curtis Axel

Curtis Axel made his WWE debut as part of the original gameshow version of NXT in its second season in 2010. Axel ended as the runner up, losing to Kaval.

Axel did find some early success in WWE, getting Paul Heyman as his manager and winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He even has a clean win over Triple H.

However, Axel's push didn't last, despite being pretty talented inside the squared circle. He found some success later as part of the B-Team along with Bo Dallas.

However, Axel simply hasn't risen to the same level as his father Curt Henning, who is still regarded as one of the best to have stepped inside the squared circle. Axel is, in fact, a third-generation wrestler. His grandfather Larry "The Axe" Henning is also a legend inside the squared circle.

Currently, Curtis Axel isn't doing much in WWE and hasn't had too many storylines of late. He is someone who WWE can use better, even though he probably won't ever be a main eventer in the company. Axel showed that he's capable of decent comedy during with the B-Team, and that could be a role for him in the future.

