6 Secret WWE WrestleMania dream matches that were pitched, but didn't happen

In the world of WWE, fans salivate at the idea of the matches that could have happened. In 2020, several superstars have provided backstage stories and revelations in podcasts and interviews about matches that would have answered the age old question of 'What If' and provide fantastic fantasy booking ideas that will thrill the public.

While WWE has made some dream matches come true like Goldberg vs. Undertaker last year, some never even made it past the idea stage. In Hollywood, this would be described as "Development Hell" but in wrestling, it does come down to if the performers are willing to do it one last time or work with someone they always wanted to.

Some of the proposed matches that were recently uncovered were altered or never came to pass. It's fascinating to think what would have happened had these matches come to fruition. Here are 6 WWE WrestleMania dream matches that were pitched but didn't happen.

#6 The Rock vs Triple H - WrestleMania 32

At WrestleMania 31, The Rock interrupted Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and even got the aid of Ronda Rousey. While it was assumed that there would be a mixed tag team match between the four, it turns out that it was actually a setup for WrestleMania 32 for the long-awaited rematch between The Brahma Bull and The Cerebral Assassin.

Keep in mind that they had multiple feuds in the past, but their last WrestleMania match together was back in 2000, in a four way. Triple H said that the match didn't get booked, simply because there was a scheduling conflict.

Of course, Triple H went on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32 the following year and the rest is history.

