6 Shortest wrestlers in WWE history

WWE and pro wrestling have been home to stars of all shapes and sizes. While giants and heavyweights usually absorbed a lot of the spotlight, several small wrestlers have also left a prominent mark in the industry. Here’s a list of the six shortest grapplers who have wrestled for the WWE.#1. Micro Man is the shortest guy to throw hands in WWEAugust 16, 2025, saw AAA Lucha Libre’s Triplemania Premium Live Event unfold. The event kicked off with the Bardahl Cup Match, which has a format similar to WWE’s Royal Rumble. The bout saw Micro Man enter the ring at the 12th spot.Standing at 3 feet and 3 inches, the 26-year-old is the shortest wrestler in WWE’s history. He eliminated two stars from the match and also had a brief face-off against the 7-foot-3-inch giant, Omos. Micro Man was eventually eliminated by the Nigerian Superstar, who went on to win the Bardahl Cup Match.#2. Max Mini entertained fans in the WWF eraTzuki, known in the WWE as Max Mini, is a wrestler who hails from Mexico and signed with the WWF in 1997. Standing at 3 feet and 7 inches, he is a popular name in the AAA as well, and has made appearances in several independent promotions.He competes in the mini category of pro wrestling and fought his first RAW match alongside Mini Goldust, where he faced Mini Vader and Mini Mankind. After his initial stint in the WWF came to an end in 1999, where he was the face of the mini division, he rejoined the Stamford-based promotion and worked from 2005 to 2006, competing in its junior division.#3. Dink the Clown has a WrestleMania match to his nameBorn Claude Giroux, Dink the Clown gained a lot of popularity in the WWF as a midget wrestler from Canada. At four feet, he was the sidekick of Doink the Clown, and the duo became a popular act in the company owing to their in-ring performance and comic acts.His initial stint as Dink the Clown lasted between 1993 and 1995. But this was enough to get him a match at the 1994 WrestleMania. Aside from playing his character as Dink, Giroux wrestled for the WWF as Tiger Jackson in the 1980s and as The Macho Midget in the 1990s.#4. Hornswoggle is one of the most popular wrestlers in the worldBorn Dylan Mark Postl, Hornswoggle is one of the most recognizable pro wrestling names in the world, owing to his stints in WWE and TNA. Standing at 4 feet and 5 inches, he was the final Cruiserweight Champion of the Stamford-based promotion before the title was discontinued.‘Swoggle was also part of popular storylines, one of which saw him play the kayfabe illegitimate son of former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. He was also the shadow General Manager of RAW for 11 months between June 2010 and July 2011.#5. El Torito is a great high-flying competitorCurrently wrestling in the independent circuit as Mascarita Dorada, El Torito joined WWE in 2013. Starting as the mascot of Los Matadores, the four feet and five inches star became popular among the fans of the Stamford-based promotion.El Torito is a prominent name in the Mini Estrella division of pro wrestling. In 2014, he had a WeeLC match against Hornswoggle that saw the two mini stars deliver a great show. The 43-year-old still actively wrestles at independent promotions with his agile and high-flying moves.#6. Nikki Cross is also one of the shortest wrestlers in the companyStanding at five feet, Nikki Cross packs a big punch in the WWE Women’s Division. The 36-year-old is a former Women’s Champion and a three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. Interestingly, two of her tag title runs have happened alongside Alexa Bliss, who is five feet and one inch tall.While she has a small frame, she is currently haunting the SmackDown locker room as Abby the Witch alongside The Wyatt Sicks. So far, she is mostly playing her character and hasn’t wrestled as Abby. However, the company could soon send her after the women on the blue-branded show, as Uncle Howdy’s crew is trying to capture the Friday Night show in its grasp.