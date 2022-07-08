6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last week, WWE Network and Peacock declared it would launch a wealth of new programming. From last Friday until Sunday, 12 full-length videos were added on-demand. This excludes short-form content such as WWE Now, Top 10, or similar programming.

This weekend will see new shows added to the archives as well, albeit the slate of programming on both platforms is much smaller. Six full-length shows will be added to the services.

Three promotions will be represented with this weekend's content, including Insane Championship Wrestling, wXw Wrestling, and World Wrestling Entertainment. The bulk of the programming will be in-ring based, but there will be more to enjoy.

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be added to streaming services. The SmackDown LowDown is the same format as RAW Talk and Talking Smack where two correspondents discuss the events of a recent show, a guest panelist calls in via video, and select superstars are interviewed. The new program will air on Saturday morning.

The lineup for this week's edition has yet to be announced. Superstars and personalities who are interviewed on the show are rarely revealed prior to Friday Night SmackDown. Last week, RAW's Becky Lynch, Madcap Moss, and the recently-returned Viking Raiders talked about various scenarios they were involved in.

#5. Main Event & #4. SmackDown, archived programs will be made available

Riddle and Jey Uso

The Main Event episode taped on June 20th will be added to the archives on Saturday. This edition of the show has more intrigue than most. Dana Brooke defended her WWE 24/7 Championship against Doudrop and The Judgment Day took on The Mysterios.

A title match and the former world champions appearing are uncommon, making this edition of Main Event one to watch.

On Sunday, the June 10th edition of Friday Night SmackDown will stream on both platforms. Money in the Bank qualifying matches took place on this card along with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Shotzi. The show also had Riddle appear in the main event.

These shows recently aired on other platforms, but due to contractual reasons, cannot be added to the platforms until after a several-week delay.

#3. ICW Fight Club & #2. wXw True Colors, indie programs will be viewable on demand

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club is set to arrive on the services. This will be the 226th edition of the program. A large percentage of Fight Club episodes from the Scottish promotion are already available in the archives.

The German wXw Wrestling promotion will offer its True Colors 2022 event. The show took place on May 28th and features primarily the regulars of the promotion. Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe will be in the main event to take on Tristian Archer, who has appeared on NXT UK programming.

#1. A new episode of WWE NXT Level Up is streaming this weekend

Yulisa Leon and Arianna Grace

Due to contractual rights with Hulu, NXT Level Up is not immediately available on-demand after airing for Peacock. However, it is available to the WWE Network subscribers.

NXT Level Up will feature three bouts of up-and-coming NXT Superstars. The main event will see the often-seen tandem of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe taking on Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana. Additionally, NXT Level Up regular Dante Chen will take on the relative newcomer, Myles Borne.

In perhaps the most interesting bout of the program, Yulisa Leon will take on Arianna Grace. Grace is former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella's daughter. She was also part of the NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year.

The content arriving on the two platforms is smaller than usual this week. Yet, there are quite a few intriguing programs. The post-Money in the Bank weekend lineup may have some hidden gems.

