6 Sports stars who attacked WWE wrestlers

WWE always likes capitalizing on sports stars and celebrities in general. There was a whole phase on RAW where celebrities were appearing week-in and week-out. While that was a bit too much, having celebrities and sports stars around can result in fun segments.

This list looks at six instances where sports stars attacked WWE wrestlers, whether it was from the front row or not. A special mention to Ronda Rousey, who wasn't included in this list. Although her WrestleMania 31 attack on Stephanie McMahon happened during her MMA career, she eventually transitioned to WWE less than three years later:

#6. Trae Young - Attacked WWE legend Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

This is the most recent entry on this list. Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young made an impact at Madison Square Garden on his last outing as he led them to a first-round NBA playoffs win over the New York Knicks.

His return to Madison Square Garden wasn't on the court but right outside the squared circle. When WWE held their MSG show, Trae Young would come back to try and "haunt" Knicks fans in WWE, but that didn't happen.

During a multi-man tag team match, Trae Young attacked WWE legend Rey Mysterio in an attempt to cost his team the match. However, the man who Sami Zayn invited was ejected from ringside, leading to a furious reaction.

The WWE Universe, however, was more than pleased. Backstage, Trae Young was fuming, while Sami Zayn tried to make things right. The NBA All-Star Guard walked away from Zayn.

#5. Wayne Rooney - The Manchester United legend slapped Wade Barrett

It was November 2015 and WWE was in the midst of their highly-anticipated UK tour. On an episode of RAW in Manchester, a certain Manchester United legend was sitting in the front row of the audience.

It was none other than Wayne Rooney. The "feud" began 9 months before when Barrett accused Wayne Rooney of diving in an FA Cup match against Preston North End.

On an episode of RAW in November 2015, Rooney was seen with his son Kai. During a match, Wade Barrett berated the Champions League winner by telling him that he didn't want to embarrass him in front of his son. He added that Rooney did that every time he stepped on a football pitch.

Rooney slapped Barrett to a roaring reaction from the crowd. Following the incident, Wade Barrett visited Old Trafford, Manchester United's home stadium. However, Rooney didn't appear to be there.

