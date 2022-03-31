6 Stupendous 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin WrestleMania moments

Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania, and it's the first time he could potentially have a match there in nineteen years. Of course, he's made several appearances since his classic match with The Rock back at WrestleMania XIX, including the last time the Show of Shows came to Dallas.

The WWE Hall of Famer will be Kevin Owens' guest on The KO Show, rumored to be the closing segment of WrestleMania 38's first night this Saturday. This could very well turn into a match, as WWE certainly seems to be hinting at that.

But instead of speculating about Steve's future, let's look at his WrestleMania legacy. The Rattlesnake has had some fantastic moments at The Showcase of the Immortals - from his WrestleMania debut to the aforementioned battle with The Brahma Bull.

So, let's talk about those - precisely six of them. You can mention your favorite Stone Cold WrestleMania moments - or just your favorite Stone Cold moments in general - in the comments below.

Also, please note that these are in chronological order, so there is no yelling at us. At least for that.

#6. A Stone Cold WrestleMania debut - WrestleMania XII

USA Network @USA_Network Who could forget @SteveAustinBSR's #Wrestlemania debut as the Million Dollar Champion at Wrestlemania 12? Who could forget @SteveAustinBSR's #Wrestlemania debut as the Million Dollar Champion at Wrestlemania 12? https://t.co/fpWnJvzEPP

When Steve Austin first arrived in WWE back in 1995, he was famously (or, maybe more appropriately, infamously) christened The Ringmaster and managed by "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. By the time Austin reached WrestleMania XII for his match with Savio Vega, he had thankfully transformed into his Stone Cold persona.

An interesting thing to note about this match is that this early version of Steve Austin's character is significantly different than the one we recognize today. The man who would become the Bionic Redneck originally based this persona on a convicted serial killer and hitman, Richard Kuklinski, also known as the "Iceman."

Of course, this was just the beginning for Steve Austin on The Grandest Stage of Them All. And speaking of hitman...

#5. The Rattlesnake and The Hitman go to war - WrestleMania XIII

When Bret "The Hitman" Hart joined the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2006, he was inducted by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin himself. Their bloody feud (and we do mean blood) was one of the best in WWE history.

It all came to a crescendo at WrestleMania XIII in a Submission Match refereed by UFC legend Ken Shamrock. There were as many iconic moments in this match alone as most superstars have in their entire careers - The image of Austin writhing in pain while in the Sharpshooter as Hart pulls back as hard as he can, the blood covering Stone Cold's screaming face, Shamrock eventually calling the match for Hart, not because Austin gave up, but because he passed out.

Then came the double-turn. Hart attacked Steve Austin following the match and wouldn't let go until Shamrock intervened. Stone Cold, on the other hand, earned the respect of the audience that night, as he refused to be helped to the back and left the ring under his own power.

It was an iconic match. But for The Texas Rattlesnake, the best was yet to come.

#4. The Austin Era begins - WrestleMania XIV

By 1998, Stone Cold's popularity following his match with Hart had grown so much that it became apparent that the promotion couldn't just leave it at that. It was only a matter of time before he became WWE Champion.

The time between WrestleManias saw Steve Austin win multiple Intercontinental Championships, hit WWE Chairman Vince McMahon with Stone Cold Stunner, win the Royal Rumble, and come back from a broken neck.

Winning the Rumble earned Stone Cold a shot at Shawn Michaels' WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIV. Things didn't look fantastic for The Rattlesnake, as he dealt with the Heartbreak Kid's D-Generation X cronies - which then included Special Guest Enforcer boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

However, when Steve nailed Michaels with a Stunner and went for the pin at the event, it was Tyson himself who made the three-count and, to paraphrase Jim Ross, the Austin Era had truly begun.

#3. The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin trilogy begins

Steve Austin and The Rock were the stalwarts of the Attitude Era.

The rivalry between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin - arguably the two biggest WWE stars of the Attitude Era - was one of the driving forces of WWE's resurgence in Monday Night Wars. The feud headlined three different WrestleManias (their match at XIX sort of headlined, so it counts) - something that is only happening again this year with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

Steve Austin's second world championship match at WrestleMania saw plenty of interference from his other major rival, Vince McMahon, and his Corporation stable. McMahon had already made The Rock his "Corporate Champion" through a Machiavellian scheme during the previous year's Survivor Series. Now, he was determined to keep the title on The Brahma Bull.

Eventually, though, with some help from Mankind, Steve dodged a People's Elbow and hit Rock with a Stunner to win his third WWE Championship.

#2. A deal with the Devil - WrestleMania X-Seven

Steve Austin shaking hands with The Devil himself.

By the time WrestleMania 17, aka X-Seven, was coming around, The Rattlesnake was returning to action following being struck by a car... sorry... neck surgery. He was ready to prove to everyone that he still had what it took to be WWE Champion again.

Part of that storyline involved him winning his record third Royal Rumble, which meant that he and Rock were to battle for the gold a second time at The Show of Shows. It would almost be a complete reversal of what happened two years prior in a strange twist.

Vince McMahon, Steve Austin's most hated rival for years, came to the ring - this was a No DQ match, mind you - and helped him win. He prevented The Rock from pinning Austin numerous times, then handed the latter a steel chair. Then, after the referee made the three counts on Rock, the unthinkable happened.

Vince and Austin shook hands in the middle of the ring. The latter's heel run following that isn't precisely fondly remembered - even Stone Cold himself has previously expressed disappointment in it. But the moments leading up to it will never be forgotten.

#1. One last time - WrestleMania XIX

Steve Austin's last WrestleMania appearance came at WM 19.

The Rock challenged Stone Cold to a "one last time" match at WrestleMania XIX, and it certainly was - but in more ways than one. It was not only the final bout between the two legends on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it was Steve Austin's last bout ever.

Stone Cold's health issues - especially his neck - were beginning to wear on him. The Rattlesnake knew it was time for him to hang up the boots and move on. But he wasn't about to do that without one last hurrah. And what a way to go.

The Rock's third time was the charm, as he finally scored a WrestleMania victory over his greatest rival. Steve moved on to an acting career, a WWE Hall of Fame induction of his own, and an award-winning podcast. Now, we anxiously await what he has planned for Kevin Owens this weekend.

Don't miss the stupendous two-night WrestleMania, streaming LIVE from Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, from midnight in the UK. UK fans can catch all the action on the WWE Network and BT Sport Box Office.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy