6 superstars MVP has managed in WWE

MVP returned to WWE on a full-time basis in 2020 after a decade away from the promotion. Over the past two years since he returned, he's had success as an in-ring competitor, but he has primarily stood out as a manager. The role is almost a second career for him, with MVP now regularly involved in main event angles on RAW and Premium Live Events.

Some of the superstars MVP managed went on to win championship gold. Others unfortunately failed to make much of a splash. Regardless, the former United States Champion has made as big of an impact in the corner of WWE Superstars as he has in the ring as a competitor. So who has he advocated for?

Here are six WWE Superstars MVP has managed:

#6. MVP currently manages the behemoth Omos

MVP is currently managing just one WWE Superstar, and that's Omos. The Nigerian Giant became affiliated with Montel Vontavious Porter following WWE WrestleMania 38.

During the event, the manager's former client Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in a hard-fought battle. Following that spectacle, MVP betrayed Lashley on RAW and has since helped Omos in his battles against Lashley.

It is currently unclear how successful the pairing of Omos and Porter will be. A giant like Omos could become a top star moving forward or he could fizzle out. However, having a manager in his corner will certainly help his cause in becoming a top champion.

#5. Duke Hudson was once managed by Montel

Brendan Vink, Shane Thorne, and Montel Vontavious Porter

NXT Superstar Duke Hudson surprisingly had a brief run on the main roster. In 2020, the Australian big man was part of the RAW brand for a short period. This occurred during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States. While on the brand, he was known by his real name, Brendan Vink.

During his stay on RAW, he competed in five matches. He lost four of the five and was typically linked up with Shane Thorne. MVP acted as their manager and mentor for a brief period, as his attention soon moved to Bobby Lashley. Vink later became known as Duke Hudson and now regularly competes on the NXT program.

#4. Cedric Alexander was a member of The Hurt Business

Cedric Alexander and Montel Vontavious Porter

Cedric Alexander has had an up-and-down career in WWE. He was a standout star in the Cruiserweight Classic with fans demanding he be signed to a contract. He later joined 205 Live where he was the soul of the brand. While part of 205, he won the Cruiserweight Championship and had a memorable reign. Once he moved to the main roster, he unfortunately struggled to find his footing.

Things began to pick up when he betrayed his friend and partner Ricochet to join MVP and The Hurt Business. As part of the faction, he and Shelton Benjamin became RAW Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, that faction broke up. He and Shelton have been an on-again, off-again team and The Hurt Business briefly united but nothing substantial followed.

Lately, he's been attempting to join back up with the successful manager, though it remains to be seen if that will happen. Regardless, his most successful time on the main roster was while being managed by Montel Vontavious Porter. It makes sense that he'd want to link back up with him.

#3. Shane Thorne was briefly advised by MVP

Shane Thorne, Montel Vontavious Porter, and Brendan Vink

Shane Thorne made quite a name for himself wrestling in Japan before he joined WWE. During his time on NXT, he was part of the tag team The Mighty, but he'd later join the RAW roster in 2020.

Thorne briefly teamed up with Brendan Vink on RAW while MVP would serve as his advisor. Shane competed on RAW several times and then later on Main Event but he never took off either as part of a tandem with Vink or as a solo star.

Like with Vink, Porter would take his focus away from Shane and link up with Bobby Lashley instead. Thorne was later repackaged as Slapjack as part of RETRIBUTION. He was later released by WWE.

#2. The former United States Champion managed the super athletic Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin was part of The Hurt Business

While Cedric Alexander was eventually recruited to join The Hurt Business, he was the final member to be added to the squad. Prior to Cedric being brought in, Shelton Benjamin joined the faction.

Shelton is a multi-time champion in WWE, having held solo championships including the Intercontinental title while also winning tag gold on more than one occasion. Prior to joining The Hurt Business, the incredibly athletic superstar was in a bit of a rut.

Once he got MVP on his side, Shelton resumed his winning ways. Benjamin won the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Cedric Alexander. Unfortunately, he was ejected from the group by an angry Bobby Lashley. His career hasn't picked up much steam since.

Shelton Benjamin is currently recovering from an injury. It remains to be seen if he'll renew his tag team with Cedric Alexander, potentially unite with Bobby Lashley again, or even stand aside Montel Vontavious Porter once again. One thing is for sure, he'll find success if MVP is by his side.

#1. MVP led Bobby Lashley to the top

The WWE Superstar MVP is most synonymous with is Bobby Lashley. By his side, Bobby Lashley is now a two-time WWE Champion. He's been in major matches and main events on RAW, Premium Live Events, and even WrestleMania.

As talented as Lashley is, he hasn't always been so successful. His career was often stagnant until Porter became his manager. Prior to the two uniting, Lashley was paired up with Lana on television and had just finished a controversial storyline with Rusev. It wasn't until The Hurt Business formed where Lashley truly reached his potential.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is currently opposing his former friend and manager. Now with Porter behind Omos, it remains to be seen whether Lashley can climb back to the top of the mountain on his own.

