6 former WWE Superstars who were members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction is the most dominant stable in WWE today. Together with The Usos and Paul Heyman, they have run roughshod over the entire roster.

Reigns' ascension to Tribal Chief status came in 2020. He claimed that he had the backing of everyone in his family to assume the role of leader. He also asserted that anyone who didn't fall in line and acknowledge him would face his wrath.

The Head of the Table's family tree is one of the most illustrious in wrestling history. They are nothing less than wrestling royalty, and they are all part of his tribe, if you will, in some capacity.

In that regard, here are six former WWE Superstars who were members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

#6. On our list of WWE Superstars part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline: Sika

Sika and Afa are both torchbearers for The Bloodline

Sika Anoa'i, better known as Sika, is a retired Samoan wrestler. He is Roman Reigns' father and an illustrious member of the legendary Anoa'i family.

Sika is best remembered as a tag team specialist. Alongside his brother Afa, he wreaked havoc as part of the Wild Samoans. He has held multiple titles throughout his career, including the WWF World Tag Team Championship.

#5. Afa

Sika's brother and Roman Reigns' uncle, Afa, is also part of the Bloodline. His reputation as a tag team competitor and legendary wrestling figure has been cemented.

Afa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 alongside Sika. He along with his brother came out at Hell in a Cell 2020 after Reigns' victory to acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief and celebrate his victory over Jey Uso.

#4. Rosey

Rosey (right) is a part of the famous Anoa'i family

Rosey was a WWE Superstar for five years. In that time, he made a name for himself and managed to add to the legacy of the Anoa'i family.

Rosey is the son of Sika Anoa'i and the brother of Roman Reigns. He was a tag team specialist like his father and is remembered for competing alongside his cousin Umaga. After the latter's release, he partnered with The Hurricane and adopted a critically-acclaimed superhero gimmick. Two years later, the duo captured the Tag Team Championships.

The man known as Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi tragically passed away due to congestive heart failure in 2014. Even though he left us, there is no doubt that he did his family and his fans proud.

#3. Umaga

Umaga was one of the most formidable superstars to wrestle in WWE

Umaga is one of the most dominant superstars the WWE Universe has ever seen. His undefeated streak throughout 2006 is the stuff of legend, as are his two Intercontinental Championship reigns.

Umaga is part of the renowned Anoa'i family and Roman Reigns' cousin. He is thus very much part of the legendary Samoan Bloodline in wrestling. There is no doubt that he did them proud during his time as a performer.

The Samoan Bulldozer tragically passed away in 2009 due to a heart attack. He was 36 years old at the time.

#2. Rikishi

Rikishi is another senior member of the Samoan Bloodline in WWE. He is an illustrious figure in the industry and gave fans many memorable moments during his time as a performer.

Rikishi was a mainstay of WWE for many years. During his time with the company, he won the Intercontinental Championship once and the Tag Team Championship thrice. For his achievements and impact on the business, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Everything he did, he did for fans watching all around the world (and not for The Rock).

The former Headshrinker is another cousin of Roman Reigns, who currently represents his family as their Tribal Chief. Three of his five children wrestle in WWE, with The Usos performing on SmackDown and Solo Sikoa on NXT 2.0.

#1. Yokozuna

Yokozuna paved the way for his fellow Samoans and for other wrestlers

Although Yokozuna played a Sumo character during his time as a WWE Superstar, he was actually an American-Samoan wrestler belonging to the Anoa'i family. They have been a presence in wrestling since the mid-twentieth century, and he was among the best to hail from the camp.

Yokozuna is Roman Reigns' cousin, and like The Head of the Table, he has held the world championship multiple times. He is one of the most illustrious superstars to have graced the WWE ring. For his achievements, he was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

