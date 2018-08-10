6 Superstars to watch out for Post-SummerSlam 2018

Almas and McIntyre are surely Superstars for the future

In professional wrestling, you can never accurately predict what might be coming. You can be confident about a certain upcoming angle but something totally different ends up happening. This is what keeps professional wrestling entertaining.

For example, almost everyone was certain that Reigns would beat Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34, but Lesnar ended up retaining his title. This unpredictability also applies to the superstars.

Sometimes, a Superstar may be on a losing streak but suddenly, they would pick up a win and would be right back on the track e.g. MVP ended his losing streak in 2009 by defeating the Big Show and ended up winning The United States Championship shortly after.

Similarly, there are some superstars currently who aren’t being used properly or are being protected but it’s almost certain that these superstars will be involved in some significant story-lines in the near future. Here we will list those superstars who will be breaking out Post-Summerslam.

#6 The Bar

The Bar could have an important few months coming up

Ever since moving to Smackdown Live, The Bar has made limited appearances and have lost most of the momentum they gained last year.

Two weeks ago, The Bar returned to Smackdown Live after nearly two months and reached the finals of a tag team tournament to face The Bludgeon Brothers at Summerslam but lost to New Day.

WWE Universe was expecting The Bar to win as they were a fresh choice to face the unstoppable Bludgeon Brothers but it looks like they will be sitting Summerslam out.

Talents like Cesaro and Sheamus are too good to be wasted. Creative should have something in mind for both of them after Summerslam.

The logical choice would be to split them up as Cesaro and Sheamus can have amazing individual matches with any superstar of the SmackDown Live roster.

Whatever the creative has in store for them, one thing is for sure that Sheamus and Cesaro would be involved in some meaningful story-lines by the end of this year.

