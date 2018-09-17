6 Superstars who had to retire early: Where are they now?

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.81K // 17 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Hardy retired this week from in-ring competition.

The world of professional wrestling is a dangerous one. For our entertainment, men and women around the world risk their health and even their lives in order to provide an excellent show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This week, 'Woken' Matt Hardy said goodbye to fans at a WWE Live event, and announced his in-ring retirement on Twitter.

His retirement ends a life dream fulfilled, as Matt (alongside younger brother Jeff) wrestled since they were children, forming their own promotion: OMEGA.

From there, the duo competed in the WWE, having success both together with Tag Team Championships, as well as separately.

But sadly, Matt is not the first superstar to retire early, and even more sadly, probably won't be the last.

Here are 6 superstars who had to hang up their boots a bit too soon...

#6 Paige

As the Anti-Diva, the British star was a true phenom in NXT, becoming the first ever NXT Women's Champion.

Joining the main roster the night after WrestleMania 30, Paige was able to upset then Divas Champion AJ Lee to win the Divas Championship, becoming the first and only woman in history to hold both belts simultaneously.

Paige would become a three-time Divas Champion, Paige entertained the fans with her offense as well as her unique look: with her pale goth aesthetic contrasting with so many women at the time.

Unfortunately, a series of injuries left Paige sitting out most of 2016, and she retired in early 2018.

Whilst she has done well as the SmackDown Live General Manager, you have to wonder about what would happen to stars such as Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon if Paige was still competing.

1 / 6 NEXT