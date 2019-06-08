×
6 Superstars who returned at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    08 Jun 2019, 04:24 IST

Super ShowDown was the first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019
Super ShowDown was the first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019

WWE's Super ShowDown is in the bag, the first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019. The main event saw two veterans and legends of the business battle it out as The Undertaker prevailed over Goldberg, while there were other interesting matches on the card as well.

The 50-man battle royal saw home hero Mansoor win it, while we also saw some WWE Superstars return from injury or a hiatus.

Also Read: 5 Fallouts from WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Let's take a look at 6 Superstars who returned at WWE Super ShowDown 2019:

#1 & #2 Akam and Rezar - AOP

Authors of Pain returned to WWE after being out for a few months due to Akam's injury
Authors of Pain returned to WWE after being out for a few months due to Akam's injury

AOP returned at Super ShowDown as both Akam and Rezar were a part of the 50-man battle royal. The tag team haven't been in action for months after Akam's leg injury put him out of action for months.

But the two are now back in action and teased a potential feud when they sized up against Heavy Machinery and War Raiders at Super ShowDown. AOP are currently on RAW, which has had a tag team division that has been severly neglected.

#3 Sin Cara

Sin Cara has been out since August 2018 and returned to action at Super ShowDown
Sin Cara has been out since August 2018 and returned to action at Super ShowDown

Experienced WWE Superstar Sin Cara has been out for almost a year as he had to get a knee surgery last year in August, and only returned to the wrestling ring at Super ShowDown. Like AOP, Sin Cara too was a part of the 50-man battle royal, where he eliminated a few Superstars before he was eliminated.

Sin Cara is part of the SmackDown brand and we could see him return to the blue brand's show in the coming weeks.

