6 superstars who will get pushed after the WWE Draft 2021

The WWE Draft 2021 is now in the books and it was a successful two-day event on SmackDown and RAW. It was a fairly even Draft as compared to most years, where one brand is normally favored (RAW most years, and SmackDown since 2019).

There has been a big shake-up in the WWE Draft that will shape the following year of programming on both main roster brands. As we see every year, certain superstars will benefit greatly from moving brands, some will benefit from staying on a certain brand, while some won't.

Here are six superstars who could get pushed after the WWE Draft 2021:

#6. Bianca Belair - A first-round pick in the WWE Draft

Bianca Belair's 26-second defeat to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam remains the only stain in what has been one of the best years for any woman in WWE this past decade.

She wasn't even on the main roster for long, and in the 2020 Draft, she was moved to the Blue brand. From there, she would go on to win the Royal Rumble in 2021 before competing in only the second-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

She walked out victorious in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One against Sasha Banks and remained the face of the SmackDown Women's division for four months until her abrupt loss at SummerSlam 2021.

Even after that, WWE handled her well. She was always presented as a threat to Becky Lynch and proved to be a great babyface that worked against The Man following the latter's surprising heel turn.

And to top it off, she was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the Draft in 2021 - getting a move to the Red brand. Becky Lynch followed her to RAW with the SmackDown Women's title as she was moved during the second night of the WWE Draft 2021.

Bianca Belair may not capture the SmackDown or RAW Women's title immediately, but she is now in a prime position to be one of the top babyfaces on the Monday night show regardless of gender.

It will be interesting to see how she's handled post-Draft, but given how they've done everything right with her minus SummerSlam, it should work out fine. She could eventually dethrone Becky Lynch.

As of now, there doesn't seem to be any other option for the next two years for a top female babyface on RAW.

