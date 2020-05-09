6 Superstars WWE need to push in the second half of 2020

WWE should push several Superstars throughout the rest of the year.

2020 has been a weird year for WWE, as it has been for the entire planet. The Performance Center is their current home and will be for the foreseeable future. The company will need to come up with creative ways to make shows feel fresh.

WrestleMania 36 was a success, despite it not having any fans in attendance, mainly thanks to the 2-night format. Money in the Bank is taking place on Sunday, with the titular ladder matches happening at WWE's Corporate Headquarters.

However, RAW, SmackDown and NXT seem a bit empty at the moment. The current format seems a bit tired, along with a lack of depth. Now is the time for WWE to build several new stars and allow them to rise into the upper echelons of the card.

The rest of 2020 should see a variety of Superstars elevated into the main event scene, or just below it. That is how WWE will continue to evolve. While some of these names have been to the top, they haven't been able to stay there. A consistent push for each of them would yield wonderful results for the company.

Here are six Superstars who WWE need to push in the second half of 2020.

#6 Murphy

Lots of potential.

He may get a lot more TV time on RAW in the coming weeks as Seth Rollins' disciple, but Murphy can be bigger than that. His allegiance to Rollins has helped him settle on Monday nights following his trilogy with Aleister Black and while AOP is not around anymore, the act can still work.

Murphy should be built as more of a threat, possibly going after the United States Championship. The former Cruiserweight Champion has proved his excellence in the ring over the past two years and it is time for him to break out, similar to how Randy Orton did so as a part of Evolution.

It will be good for everyone involved if Murphy gets elevated to upper mid-card status in WWE, while still being aligned with Seth Rollins. The two of them could even have an eventual feud down the line.

Advertisement

Murphy has proven he can play a babyface role well, in his career-defining victory over Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.