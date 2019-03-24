6 Superstars WWE needs to repackage after WrestleMania 35

This guy deserves a push!

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are those of the writer alone and not those of Sportskeeda.

Oftentimes in the WWE, acts that get stale will get taken off of TV for a long period of time. Whether it's due to injury or failure to get over with the crowd, WWE will take these superstars off the screen and revamp their character.

They will allow a repackaged superstar to debut once more to freshen up the product and his or her career. We’ve seen this occur multiple times in the WWE.

There are several superstars that need their image to be shaken up a bit in order to breathe new life into their careers. Here are 6 superstars that need to be repackaged.

#4 The Ascension

A great tag-team turned into jobbers!

They were a force to be reckoned with in NXT. However, The Ascension’s presence as a dominant and vicious tag team did not transfer over to the main roster very well.

Before the brand split, The Ascension didn’t get a lick of TV time. They’ve been glorified jobbers ever since then. If they’re going to get beaten by every tag team on the roster, then their scary personas and backstory aren’t believable. It’s time to either change up the actor and/or change up their booking.

Even though The Ascension hardly appear on TV as is, they need to take a period of time off. In the meantime, WWE can build up some vignettes of them as scarier, aggressive, and vicious badasses.

The WWE Universe tends to have short memories when it comes to wrestling, so hopefully, their return will give the same presence as what was felt when they were back in NXT. Beating some enhancement talent could help as they gain a win streak and some traction as a tag team.

If they aren’t going to book The Ascension differently, then they will need to change up their entire gimmick. There’s nothing scary about a couple of losers. If WWE wants The Ascension to be true players on the roster, they are going to have to be repackaged. Otherwise, we may see the company cut ties with the former NXT Tag Team Champions in the near future.

