6 Superstars you will be surprised have never won the Royal Rumble

CM Punk has never won the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble has been a WWE tradition for three decades and it stands out as one of the most awaited and entertaining WWE PPV events every year. In its more than 30 years of history, many Superstars have found success by winning the Royal Rumble.

The first-ever Royal Rumble took place in 1988 in Hamilton, Ontario. The first-ever Women's Royal Rumble took place in 2018 at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jim Duggan won the inaugural Royal Rumble, with the most recent victors being Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, who won the 2019 editions of the Royal Rumble match. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the only three superstars to have won the Royal Rumble two years in a row. With so much intriguing trivia behind one of the "Big Four" PPV events on the WWE calendar, there are many Superstars who have never felt how it feels to win one of WWE's most important marquee matches on the road to WrestleMania. These Superstars have delivered brilliant performances, only to come up just short.

Let's take a look at 10 WWE superstars who have never won the Royal Rumble.

#6 Big Show

The Rock eliminated Big Show at Royal Rumble 2000

Big Show is the "World's Largest Athlete" by all means, but his journey at the Royal Rumble hasn't seen a victory despite having outstanding runner-up performances twice in the show's history. Big Show has appeared a record 12 times at the Royal Rumble, and with 31 eliminations, he stands as the sixth on the list of Superstar eliminations in the Royal Rumble match.

Big Show was eliminated by The Rock at the 2000 edition of the Royal Rumble in controversial fasion, but still made it to the main event of WrestleMania. Four years later, he was eliminated spectacularly and ended up going to WrestleMania and losing his United States Championship to rising star John Cena. Big Show is one of the few Grand Slam Champions who have never won the Royal Rumble.

