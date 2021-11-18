6 tallest female WWE Superstars on the main roster in 2021

WWE is known for having tall male superstars like the late Andre The Giant, The Big Show, The Great Khali, Kane, and The Undertaker.

Even on the current roster, there are colossal men like Omos, Commander Azeez, and Drew McIntyre, to name a few.

Having said this, the female talent on the roster is no less, boasting women of towering heights which surely aids their in-ring performance.

In this article, we look at the six tallest female WWE Superstars on the main roster in 2021:

#6 WWE Superstar – Bianca Belair (5ft 7in)

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair has been impressive ever since her main roster debut.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion, at an impressive height of 5 feet 7 inches, brings immense power and agility to the ring. Her feuds with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have been one for the ages.

The Royal Rumble winner is the captain of the RAW Women's Team as they take on the best SmackDown has to offer in the Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match for brand supremacy this Sunday.

#5 WWE Superstar – Shayna Baszler (5ft 7in)

Shayna Baszler is one of the most dominant and destructive female superstars currently in WWE.

Standing at an imposing height of 5 feet and 7 inches, Baszler has destroyed numerous superstars in the recent past, like Nia Jax and Eva Marie. Her height helps her generate extreme power through which she can physically decimate her opponents.

Now on SmackDown, she has already put the entire Blue Brand on notice. Shayna is part of Team SmackDown in the Traditional Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match and will add much-needed strength to her team's arsenal.

