6 things NXT got right on the episode before Worlds Collide and Royal Rumble

NXT treated fans to one of the best episodes of the year

Worlds Collide and the Royal Rumble are just days away, and NXT decided to bring out all the heavy artillery to make a big statement, and give fans a huge episode before the two events.

While Worlds Collide will witness a battle between the NXT and the NXT UK brands, we aren’t sure how many Superstars will be part of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

However, this week’s episode centered around the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches, and the NXT North American Championship.

The action was tight from the word go, and the fans got to witness some grand matches during the night involving Superstars like, Toni Storm, Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Io Shirai, and Keith Lee.

In this article, we will look at the 6 things NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#6 The Grizzled Young Veterans’ victory

The night kicked off with a great tag team match for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, as The Grizzled Young Veterans took on Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

The two teams from NXT and NXT UK started off strong, but the advantage was taken by Undisputed Era during the middle part of the clash.

Gibson and Drake tried to turn things around, but a hot tag to Fish helped the NXT Tag Team Champions regain control.

At a time when it seemed like all was over for the English team, Imperium’s music hit and the four members of the faction appeared on the balcony above the NXT Universe.

The distraction was enough to allow Gibson and Drake to put NXT’s premier team away and advance in the tournament.

The result allows the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions to reach the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and a chance for them to bring honor to the NXT UK brand.

