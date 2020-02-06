6 things NXT got right on this week’s episode (February 5, 2020)

This week's NXT established some of the best storylines of the month

NXT never fails to deliver a good show, and the brand has slowly become the favorite of many wrestling fans around the world.

The hype for this week’s show was over the roof as former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was scheduled to appear during the night and respond to current NXT Champion Rhea Ripley’s challenge for WrestleMania.

The build for the Undisputed Era’s rivalries also continued with Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, and an old foe.

NXT also fueled the fire between The Prince of NXT and Johnny Wrestling ahead of their massive clash at NXT TakeOver: Portland, while Keith Lee was not ready to back down from any challenge.

In this article, we will look at the 6 things NXT got right during this week’s episode.

#6 Angel Garza continues his run

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza has made it a point to gain more attention since losing his Championship belt to Jordan Devlin.

A couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW, Garza appeared with Zelina Vega to take down his cousin Humberto Carrillo before taking on Rey Mysterio in a match.

This week, the heel returned to NXT to take on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in singles action. Scott has proven to be one of WWE’s most consistent performers in the mid cards, and the match between the two men had everything to be termed great.

While Scott picked up the advantage late in the match, Garza knocked him off the top rope and then hit his signature Wing Clipper to pick up the victory.

He then went on to mock Mysterio and Carrillo and ended by saying that he would be watching Jordan Devlin closely tonight.

This helped the young man get back in the Championship scene without too much effort, and become one of the best mid-card heels on television. The Superstar has the potential to rise up from the Cruiserweight division and make a name for himself like his cousin Carrillo.

