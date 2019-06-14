6 Things to expect from WWE in the coming weeks

WWE fans are keen to know the company's plans for the post ShowDown period

WWE Super ShowDown had its share of ups and downs as the company went all-in to deliver a blockbuster in Jeddah, and it won't be wrong to say that they succeeded to a great extent.

From the first time ever clash of Goldberg and The Undertaker to the MITB briefcase drama, the fans of Saudi Arabia were treated to a memorable show. WWE had a statement to make as they prepare to battle AEW for their throne which is why Vince McMahon wanted to give the fans of Middle East a show to remember!

The next stop is Stomping Grounds which is less than 2 weeks away and it won't be wrong to say that business gets a lot more intense here-on.

WWE board had their share of struggles in the build-up to the mega event in Saudi Arabia but now that the event is done, it is time to look into the period ahead as the action never stops in the world of sports entertainment.

Raw and SmackDown gave us a glimpse of what is there in store for the future and ardent followers of the promotion are intrigued to be part of this roller coaster ride.

Here we list down 6 things that highly likely to happen in the coming time:

#6 Some more of Becky-Lacey-Charlotte triangle

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was the recipient of one of the most historic push in recent times as the Irish lass-kicker entered into the history books courtesy of her marvellous WrestleMania journey. From winning the Royal Rumble to being the first woman ever to win a WrestleMania main event, The Man has come a long way and it’s safe to say that her time with the company has been pretty glorious.

With the being said, the post-Mania period has been an eventful one for Becky where she entered into a feud with Lacey Evans, reignited her rivalry with Charlotte Flair and lost her Smackdown Women’s title at MITB.

Becky is set to battle Lacey Evans at Stomping Grounds later this month and it is quite surprising to note that Charlotte Flair is yet to get her name on the match list.

Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair have had a sweet and salty relationship until this point as they once united only to break up a few weeks later. The two blondes aren't predicted to get on the same page and with their shared animosity towards Becky, this triangle seems set to develop.

Charlotte Flair missed this past week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown and once she comes back, the action will get back to it's best!

