6 things WWE got right on this week’s RAW (February 3, 2020)

RAW delivered a great show to build up towards Super ShowDown

This week’s RAW was loaded with some great matches and segments that kept fans glued to their screens from the beginning till the end.

RAW’s veteran performer Randy Orton kicked off the show but failed to deliver one of the most important promos of his entire career. NXT Superstars were also at the show as the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and current NXT Champion helped set the pace for the night.

Kevin Owens once again tried to take down The Monday Night Messiah and his faction, but he was outnumbered once again. ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar also met his challenger for Super ShowDown at the end of the show.

This week’s episode was one of the finest we’ve seen in a long time, and we will look at the six things WWE got right this week below.

#6 Randy Orton's segment

Last week, Edge made his return to RAW to a huge pop from the crowd. While he was addressing the WWE Universe, his former friend and tag team partner Randy Orton arrived to congratulate Edge on his return and embraced him.

However, The Viper struck moments after and took Edge out completely with the use of steel chairs which may have reinjured Edge’s surgically repaired neck which had forced him to retire almost a decade ago.

The night opened up to a video package showing Orton’s brutal attack on Edge before The Viper walked out to explain his actions.

While fans were desperate to know what pushed Orton to do such a thing, Orton seemed at a loss for words and walked out of the arena.

This was an effortless segment that left many questions unanswered while returning The Apex Predator to his throne as the biggest heel in the company. Was it the voices in his head that made him do it? Or is his dark side pulling him back? Will Orton ever explain his actions to anyone?

While we will get the answers very soon, Orton’s arrival this week reminded fans that his differences with Edge were far from over.

