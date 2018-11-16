6 Things WWE Must Do Next Week on Monday Night Raw

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.34K // 16 Nov 2018, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon might be in a firing mood if Raw loses at Survivor Series

Between WWE needing to focus on the fall out from Survivor Series and building up to next month's TLC pay per view, it is not a secret that the company has a lot to do if they want to make next week's edition of Monday Night Raw a success. Of course, a lot of that success will depend on how everything is executed, but also by where exactly they go next.

Beyond all that, Raw also has to deal with a part-time Universal champion that fans are unhappy with, a superstar that might not be main event caliber and a number one title contender that injured another superstar. That could mean that The WWE Universe is met with changes to key storylines as time moves on.

With that being said and Monday Night Raw still days away, here are six things WWE must do on next week's show! As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us what you think WWE needs to do in order to make the build up to TLC exciting!

#5 Have Nia Jax lose the number one contendership

Should Ember Moon defeat Niaj Jax and become the new number one contender?

Whether WWE wants to send Nia Jax back to NXT or even to the performance center for more training is up to them, but they absolutely can not risk Rousey getting injured in a match with The irresistible force. That's why WWE needs to remove Jax from the title picture as soon as possible and get someone to take her place.

The easiest way to do this would be for Jax to get cocky and put her number one contendership against another superstar. Maybe it could even be Ember Moon, who needs to get her momentum back after losing two straight matches to Jax and would be a much more interesting opponent for Rousey down the line.

In the end, WWE doesn't have to make it a squash match or even have Jax lose in embarrassing fashion! all they need to do is have a badass straight up match that ultimately puts the other superstar over and gets Nia Jax out of the title picture until she learns to work a little more safely.

1 / 6 NEXT