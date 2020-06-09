6 Things WWE subtly told us: Champion keeps losing to the same Superstar, Popular babyface to lose title at Backlash? (June 8th, 2020)

Seth Rollins had a verbal confrontation with Rey Mysterio that led to an interesting name being brought up.

Edge teased the evolution of his character ahead of the Backlash 2020 main event!

Rohit Nath

Edge reunited with Christian; Drew McIntyre confronts Bobby Lashley on the VIP lounge

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We just finished the go-home show to WWE Backlash and anticipate that it's going to be a solid PPV from the RAW side of things.

We'll start off with a great main event that saw a WrestleMania rematch between two old rivals. However, there were many good things about this episode of RAW and some fantastic storytelling along with some lighthearted segments as well. Without wasting much time, let's jump right into it!

#6. The WrestleMania 34 rematch with the same story

The same old story for Asuka

Asuka just can't seem to get a break when it comes to Charlotte Flair. There's no doubt that Charlotte Flair is the most decorated woman in WWE history, but Asuka isn't too far off either. While she may never reach 11 Women's Championships in her WWE career, she's still among the most decorated women in the history of the promotion, having won all the possible accolades a woman can win - including being the first Women's Royal Rumble winner.

However, it doesn't seem to matter if she's the Champion or not - Charlotte Flair keeps beating her. And that's the story that's repeated itself for the last two years. In the main event of RAW, Charlotte Flair had a long match with Asuka - nearly half an hour, before triumphing over her old rival.

Flair was coming off her NXT Women's title loss one day prior, but Nia Jax's interference allowed Flair to pin the Champion.

We don't anticipate Nia Jax beating Asuka in her first title defense, but we're interested to see if WWE has a long-term plan for Asuka to finally overcome The Queen. It's a top WrestleMania match just waiting to happen.

