6 Things WWE Subtly told us at Day 1: Major changes to WrestleMania 38 main event, Popular duo not ready for break-up in March?

WWE Day 1 is officially in the books, and the pay-per-view marked an incredible start to 2022 for the company. The breaking news that made the headlines hours before the show was that Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

He was pulled from the main event as a result, and Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE title match, making it a Fatal-Five-Way. The circumstances and changes have led to major ramifications that will completely alter the course of the road to WrestleMania.

With Royal Rumble to look forward to, here is what WWE subtly told us at Day 1:

#6. The Fatal-Five-Way at Day 1 and the changes that will take place

Unfortunately for Big E fans, his WWE Championship reign is officially over. Clocking in at a little over three months, his odds got lesser and lesser as more members were added to the match.

Day 1 was supposed to be a straightforward singles match between Seth Rollins and Big E. However, Kevin Owens weaseled his way into the match, and Bobby Lashley "bullied" his way into it by defeating all three men on RAW.

The big twist came when Brock Lesnar was announced as a participant in the match. WWE could easily have chosen to simply not have him at Day 1 and postpone the feud with Roman Reigns. However, they stuck to the promise of having Lesnar, and this completely altered the course of the road to WrestleMania.

For one, The Beast Incarnate is the new WWE Champion. This marks his sixth WWE Championship reign and ninth world title overall. Big E's reign ending will come as a relief to some, who felt that the company didn't do well to handle the New Day star.

There is an argument to be made, and Bobby Lashley was handled better as the WWE Champion than Big E was. With that said, the anticipation when Brock Lesnar was added was for a face-to-face against The All Mighty.

While we didn't get that in the match, we saw a moment of Lashley spearing Lesnar through the barricade and then in the ring for a failed pinfall attempt. WWE kept their interaction at a minimum because there seems to be a big change in plan.

Based on the ending of Day 1, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley could now be the direction for WrestleMania 38 rather than the originally planned Lesnar vs. Reigns match. Many fans might be happy with this, and we could see Lashley in the running to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble.

Edited by Kaushik Das